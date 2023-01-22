The Masked Singer UK 2023: Secret Clues to Costumes





When watching The Masked Singer UK, the goal of the game is for celebrities to figure out who is behind the mask. Their video packages and performances provide clues pointing to their identities.

But another element of the show that viewers should pay close attention to is the actual costumes, as they can provide important pointers to who the ensemble really is.

In a recent conversation with Metro.co.uk, Plunge Creations’ costume designer Tim Simpson provided some guidelines on where fans should pay particular attention to the characters and where hints of their costumes lie.

Ahead of tonight’s show, it was revealed that there are three performers in particular viewers should keep an eye out for: Rhino, Jacket Potato, and Rubbish.

Where the lettering is, where the text is, even if sometimes the color is a bit out of place, that’s where you need to start looking, Tim emphasized.

With that information in mind, it’s important to note that the jacket potato outfit has lettering. Week 2 spelled Wild Hog Dairy Salted Butter, so you might be wondering how that phrase was changed on the Tonight Show. Letters used to change Sausage costumes in Series 2.

Fans should pay attention to the phrase of the jacket potato costume. (Photo: ITV)

When it comes to trash, it can be helpful for viewers to set their eyes on objects placed inside trash cans, as they can have more powerful connotations than people think at first glance.

I think trash has clues in trash, and wherever there’s a small detail that might be overlooked, it’s a place to look for, and a place you want to hunt. Needs beady eyes, Tim teased.

Time to hunt through the trash (Picture: ITV) What clues are there on the back of the Rhino costume? (Picture: ITV)

In the case of the Rhino, costume clues may not be easy to find, but the costume designer added: You may have to wait for him to turn around.

Sometimes a costume clue is put there intentionally as a signifier of a singer’s identity, but sometimes a costume symbol is just an Easter egg for the design team.

The clue team is pretty sneaky, and even if people understand who they are, they don’t understand what half the clues are. Then some research on my part. So you end up putting the pieces together, Tim said.

The way back when I’m with Badger [in series two], stuck a completely gimmicky clue on the back of Badgers pants referencing a particular band I love. Even the producers didn’t know it existed.

I can put things in for me with my own little fun. And who knows, people in the workshop might put crazy things in there that I don’t know about. So look for clues wherever you think they might be.

The Masked Singer UK returns tonight at 7pm on ITV and ITVX.

