American pilot shot down four Soviet MiGs in 30 minutes – and kept secret for 50 years

Royce Williams was a real Top Gun 10 years before Tom Cruise was born.

On a cold November day in 1952, Williams shot down four Soviet fighter planes and became a legend no one would hear about for over 50 years.

The former naval aviator, now 97, received the Navy Cross, the services’ second-highest military honor, at a ceremony Friday in California.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Friday that of the many proposals he had considered to improve rewards for sailors, the Williams case stood out from all the others. It was very clear to me that his actions were truly extraordinary and more closely aligned with the criteria describing a higher medal.

Freedom doesn’t come cheap, Del Toro said. It requires the sacrifice of all who have served and continue to serve in today’s military. Your actions that day kept you free. They kept your shipmates free in Task Force 77. In fact, they kept us all free.

Here’s what Williams did to earn this honor.

On November 18, 1952, Williams flew the F9F Panther, the first US Navy jet fighter to serve in the Korean War.

It took off from the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany, which operated with three other aircraft carriers in a task force in the Sea of ​​Japan, also known as the East Sea, 100 miles off the coast of South Korea North.

Williams, then 27, and three other fighter pilots were ordered to conduct a combat air patrol over the northernmost part of the Korean Peninsula, near the Yalu River, which separates Korea from northern China. To the northeast is Russia, then part of the Soviet Union, which supported North Korea in the conflict.

As the four US Navy jets conducted their patrol, the group leader suffered mechanical problems and, along with his wingman, returned to task force off the coast.

This left Williams and his wingman alone on the mission.

Then, to their surprise, seven Soviet MiG-15 fighter jets were identified heading towards the American task force.

They just haven’t come out of Russia or engaged us in any way before, Williams said in a 2021 interview with the American Veterans Center.

The task force’s wary commanders ordered the two US Navy jets to position themselves between the MiGs and the US warships.

As he did, four of the Soviet MiGs turned on Williams and opened fire, he recalled.

He said he fired at the tail MiG, which then abandoned the Soviet four-plane formation, with Williams’ wingman following the Soviet jet down.

At that time, the carrier’s American commanders ordered him not to engage the Soviets, he said.

I said, I’m engaged, Williams recalled in the interview.

Williams said he also knew that because the Soviet jets were faster than his, if he tried to stop they would grab him and kill him.

At that time, the MiG-15 was the best fighter in the world, faster and able to climb and dive faster than American jets, he said in the interview.

His plane was suited for air-to-ground combat, not dogfights, he said.

But now he was in one, with not just one, but six Soviet jets as the other three MiGs that had broken up earlier returned.

What ensued was more than half an hour of aerial combat, with Williams constantly spinning and weaving the only area where the F9F could compete with the Soviet aircraft not to let the superior MiGs fix their guns on it.

I was on automatic, I was doing as trained, he said.

The Soviets too.

But on some occasions they made mistakes, Williams said.

One flew at him, but then stopped firing and went under him. Williams thought his pilot had been killed by his gunfire.

And he described how another MiG came right in front of him, he hit it with his gunshot and it disintegrated, forcing Williams to maneuver sharply to avoid the wreckage and its pilot as the plane swerved. is disintegrated.

During the fight, Williams fired the 760 shells from the 20mm cannon that the F9F was carrying, according to an account of the engagement from the US Navy Memorials website.

But the Soviets also scored hits on Williams, disabling her rudder and wing control surfaces, leaving only the elevators at the rear of the aircraft viable for her to move the jet up and down.

Luckily, he said, at this point he was headed for the U.S. task force off the coast. But one of the remaining Soviet jets was still hot on its heels.

He said he flew in a roller coaster pattern up and down, with balls flying above and below him as he moved, the Soviet pilot trying to get a clear shot.

The Williams winger joined the fight at this point, getting on the tail of the Soviets and scaring them off, according to the Navy Memorial account.

But Williams was still struggling to fly to bring the damaged jet back to the carrier.

First, with the task force wary of Soviet warplanes that might attack it, its reinforced air defenses initially believed the Williams F9F to be a MiG, and destroyers guarding the American carriers opened fire on him.

Williams said his commanding officer quickly put a stop to this, eliminating a danger.

Still, Williams had to put his jet on the carrier’s deck, which he usually did at a speed of 105 knots (120 mph). But he already knew that if he descended below 170 knots (195 mph), his plane would stall and plunge into the icy sea.

And he couldn’t turn around to line up with the carrier. So the ship’s captain decided to take the extraordinary step of transforming the aircraft carrier to line up with Williams.

It worked. He slammed into the bridge and grabbed the third and final stop wire.

On the deck of the carrier, the Navy crew counted 263 holes in the Williams aircraft. It was in such poor condition that it was pushed from the ship into the sea, according to the Navy Memorial account.

But as the plane disappeared beneath the waves, something else must also have been the fact that the US-Soviet dogfight had taken place.

News of Williams’ heroism went all the way to the top, with then-President Dwight Eisenhower among senior US officials eager to speak to the pilot, according to the Navy Memorials website.

After the battle, Williams was personally interviewed by several high-ranking Navy admirals, the Secretary of Defense and also the President, after which he was ordered not to speak about his engagement because officials feared the The incident does cause a devastating increase in tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union, and possibly trigger World War III, the website says.

An account of the incident by the U.S. Department of Defense also notes that U.S. forces were testing new communications interception equipment that day. It was feared that the revelation of the Soviet role in the fight had undermined this American advantage.

Williams’ aerial combat records were quickly classified by US officials and he was sworn to secrecy, meaning it would be more than five decades before his victories could be fully acknowledged.

In 1953 Williams was awarded a Silver Star, but the citation made no reference to Soviet aircraft, just enemy aircraft. And he only mentioned three murders. The fourth wasn’t known until Russian records were released in the 1990s, the website says.

So it wasn’t until 2002, when the records were declassified, that Williams was even able to tell his loved ones about it.

For the rest of his accomplished Navy career, and for decades after his retirement, details of Williams’ dogfight with Soviet MiGs over North Korea remained secret, according to the US Department of Defense.

When he was finally contacted by the government and informed that his mission had been declassified, the first person Williams said he had told was his wife.

Over the next few years, groups of veterans who learned of what he did said the Silver Star was not enough reward for Williams, with some saying he should receive the military’s highest honour, the Medal of Honor.

In December last year, more than 70 years after the Korean War air battle, Del Toro said the Williams Silver Star should be upgraded to a Navy Cross.

California Rep. Darrell Issa, who lobbied for Williams to get the upgraded medal, called him a Top Gun pilot like no other and an all-time American hero.

It is the most unique US-Soviet dogfight in Cold War history to date, Issa said in a statement.

The heroism and bravery he displayed for 35 harrowing minutes 70 years ago in the skies of the North Pacific and the shores of North Korea saved the lives of his fellow pilots, shipmates and members of crew. His story is one for the ages, but now it is fully told.

