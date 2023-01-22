Three active duty Marines arrested for participating in the United States Capitol riot on January 6





Three active duty Marines who work in intelligence, one of whom is believed to have married support for a second Civil War, were arrested this week for raping the US Capitol building with a crowd of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

Cpl. Micah Coomer and Sgts. Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen face multiple charges, including disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

FBI agents first discovered Coomer because he posted photos of him inside the Capitol building on Instagram, according to a federal affidavit. As agents investigated his account, they discovered messages he had written to another user that he was expecting a second Civil War.

(E)everything in this country is corrupt. We honestly need a new reboot, Coomer wrote, according to the affidavit. I’m waiting for the boogaloo.

What is a boogaloo, asked the associate.

Civil War 2, Coomer replied, according to court documents, referring to a rallying cry used by some far-right groups to call for a second civil war.

Abate, according to court documents, admitted he entered the Capitol with two buddies during the riot when he was questioned for security clearance. Abate reportedly said in the interview that when he saw the riot being portrayed in a negative light, he decided not to tell anyone about his involvement.

None of the defendants have entered pleas or have attorneys listed in court documents.

According to military records, Coomer is an intelligence reconnaissance and surveillance system engineer based at Camp Pendleton in California. Abate is a special communications signals analyst with the Marine Corps Cryptologic Support Battalion at Fort Meade in Maryland, and Hellonen is a special communications signals analyst at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

A Marine Corps spokesperson said in a statement to CNN on Friday that it is aware of an investigation and the allegations and is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities to support the investigation.

Investigators say video footage from inside the Capitol shows Coomer moving through the building with two other men, later identified by their military IDs as Abate and Hellonen.

As the three men walked through the building, they reportedly entered the Capitol rotunda, placed a red MAGA hat on one of the statues, and took a photo with it.

The trio spent nearly an hour inside the Capitol building, according to court documents.

