Elizabeth Holmes tried to flee the United States with a one-way ticket to Mexico, prosecutors say | American News





Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes attempted to flee the country by buying a one-way ticket to Mexico after being convicted of four counts of fraud last January, prosecutors say.

In Thursday’s new filing, prosecutors said that contrary to the defendants’ claim that she has a clean record with U.S. pretrial services and says there is no evidence to suggest she will flee while she prosecutes his appeal, the incitement to flee has never been higher and the defendant has the means to act on this incitement.

The defendants initially register with the pretrial services and the court disregards his attempt to flee the country shortly after his conviction. The government learned on January 23, 2022 that defendant Holmes had booked an international flight to Mexico departing on January 26, 2022 with no scheduled round trip, he said.

Once the government became aware of Holmes’ planned trip, prosecutors emailed Holmes’ attorneys. In an email sent by Holmes’ legal team to the government, which ABC News reviewed, Holmes’ lawyers said: The hope was that the verdict would be different and that Ms. Holmes would be able to make this trip to attend the wedding of close friends in Mexico.

Given the verdict, she does not plan to make the trip and therefore did not provide notice, seek permission or request access to her passport (which the government has) for the trip.

But she hadn’t canceled the trip yet either, amidst all that happened. We will ask them to do so quickly and provide you with confirmation.

Prosecutors in the case said it is difficult to know for sure what the defendant would have done had the government not intervened.

They also revealed that Holmes’ partner William Evans left on the scheduled date with a one-way ticket. Evans did not return until about six weeks later from another continent. Evans’ activities during the trip were not disclosed by prosecutors.

In November, Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for her role in Theranos, the blood testing company she founded, which was once valued at more than $9 billion and was later discovered to be mainly fraudulent. Holmes was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In a pre-sentence statement, Federal Judge Edward Davila condemned Holmes and Theranos, calling the entire debacle a fraud case where an exciting business unfolded with great expectations and hope, only to be undone by many. misrepresentation, pride and plain lies.

During Holmes’ sentencing, she was ordered to go to jail on April 27.

The new filing is part of prosecutors’ argument that Holmes, who is currently pregnant with her second child, should start serving her prison sentence instead of living on a California estate with an alleged monthly upkeep of more than 13,000. $, according to prosecutors.

