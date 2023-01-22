Elizabeth Holmes tried to flee the United States after her conviction – Deadline





Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes attempted to leave the United States shortly after being convicted of fraud last year, prosecutors said in a court filing this week.

According to the new court filing in response to Holmes’ request to stay out of jail pending his appeal, the 38-year-old bought a one-way ticket to Mexico last January.

“It was only after the government raised this unauthorized flight with the defense attorney that the trip was canceled,” according to the filing.

The filing added: “The government plans [Holmes] will note in response that she did not in fact leave the country as planned – but it is difficult to know for certain [she] would have done had the government not intervened.

In response, Holmes’ attorneys filed emails in court claiming that Holmes had planned the trip to Mexico before her trial verdict and that she was traveling to attend a friend’s wedding.

“Given the verdict, she does not plan to make the trip… But neither had she canceled the trip yet, in the midst of all that has happened,” reads the e -mail.

Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison following her conviction for fraud and conspiracy related to the failure of her company’s blood test technology.

The sentence, handed down by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, includes an additional three years of post-release supervision and a fine of $400 to $100 on each count. Holmes was ordered into custody in April 2022.

Holmes left Stanford University at 19 and went on to found the now-closed Theranos, claiming its unprecedented technology could diagnose many diseases, including cancer from just a few drops of human blood. In 2015, Silicon Valley made the young CEO a fleeting billionaire as venture capitalists swarmed. But an expose in the Wall Street Journal that year began its rapid downfall.

She was indicted in 2018 and her trial began on August 31.

