Losing Their Religion: Why America’s Churches Are in Decline | American News





Churches are closing in rapid numbers across the United States, researchers say, as congregations dwindle across the country and a younger generation of Americans are abandoning Christianity altogether even as the faith continues to dominate American politics.

As the United States adjusts to an increasingly non-religious population, thousands of churches are closing across the country each year, a figure that experts say may have accelerated since the Covid-19 pandemic. 19.

The situation means tough decisions for pastors, who must decide when a declining congregation is no longer viable. But it has also created a booming market for those wishing to buy churches, with old places of worship now finding new life.

About 4,500 Protestant churches closed in 2019, last year’s data is available, with about 3,000 new churches opened, according to Lifeway Research. It was the first time that the number of churches in the United States had not increased since the evangelical enterprise began studying the subject. With the pandemic accelerating a broader trend of Americans turning away from Christianity, researchers say the shutdowns will have only accelerated.

Closures, even temporary ones, have affected many churches. People breaking the habit of going to church means many churches have had to work hard to get people back to church, said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research.

Over the past three years, all signs point to a continued pace of shutdowns likely similar to 2019 or possibly higher, as there has been a very rapid increase in the number of Americans calling themselves non-religious.

Protestant pastors have reported that typical church attendance is only 85% of pre-pandemic levels, McConnell said, while research by the Survey Center on American Life and the University of Chicago found that in the spring of 2022, 67% of Americans said they attend church at least once a year. year, compared to 75% before the pandemic.

But while Covid-19 may have hastened the decline, there is a broader and long-standing trend away from religion. In 2017, Lifeway surveyed young adults between the ages of 18 and 22 who attended church regularly, for at least a year in high school. The company found that seven out of 10 had stopped attending church regularly.

The younger generation simply doesn’t feel accepted in a religious environment where some of their choices aren’t acceptedScott McConnell, Lifeway Research

Some of the reasons were logistical, McConnell said, as people moved away for college or started jobs, which made it difficult to attend church.

But some of the other answers are not so logistically. One of the main responses was that church members appeared to be judgmental or hypocritical, McConnell said.

And so the younger generation just doesn’t feel like they’re accepted in a church environment or some of their choices aren’t accepted by those in church.

About a quarter of young adults who left the church said they disagreed with their church’s position on political and social issues, McConnell said.

A study by Pew Research found that the number of Americans who identify as Christian was 64% in 2020, with 30% of the US population classified as unaffiliated with religion. About 6% of Americans identified with Judaism, Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism.

Since the 1990s, large numbers of Americans have left Christianity to join the growing ranks of American adults who describe their religious identity as atheist, agnostic or nothing in particular, writes Pew.

This accelerating trend is reshaping the American religious landscape.

In 1972, 92% of Americans called themselves Christians, Pew reported, but by 2070 that number will fall below 50% and the number of Americans with no or no religious affiliation will likely outnumber those adhering to Christianity.

Stephen Bullivant, author of Nonverts: The Making of Ex-Christian America and professor of theology and sociology of religion at St Marys University, said that in the Christian world it is a generational shift.

While grandparents might be regular churchgoers, their children would say they believe in God, but don’t attend church regularly. By the time the millennials arrived, they had little experience or connection to church practice or religion.

In the Catholic Church, in particular, the sex abuse scandal may have driven out people with only a tenuous connection to the faith.

The other thing is the pandemic, Bullivant said.

A lot of people who were weakly attached, to suddenly not go for months, then they’re like, well, we don’t really need to go, or we’ve found something else to do, or they’re like : It was pretty hard dragging the kids around so, we should really do it again next week.

Bullivant said most other countries moved away from religion sooner than the United States, but the United States had special circumstances that slowed things down.

Canada, Britain, France, Australia, New Zealand, the no’s are rising much earlier, in the wake of the 1960s, the baby boom generation, this kind of significant and growing separation from the type of traditional Christian morality, Bullivant said.

What’s happening in America that I think is mitigating the rise of no’s is the Cold War. Because in America, unlike Britain, there is a kind of very explicit framework between Christian America and atheistic communism, and to be non-religious is to be un-American.

I think that smooths things over until you get millennials for whom the Cold War is just a dim memory from their early childhood.

When people leave, congregations dwindle. And when it comes to a head, the churches close. This has led to a flood of churches available for sale and a range of opportunities for once sacred buildings.

Brian Dolehide, managing director of AD Advisors, a real estate firm specializing in church sales, said the past 10 years had seen an increase in sales. Often churches become living quarters or care homes, while some churches are purchased by other churches wishing to expand.

But selling a church is not like selling a house or a business. Often, sellers want a buyer who plans to use the church for a good cause: Dolehide said he recently sold a church in El Paso that’s now used as housing for recent immigrants, and a convent in Pittsburgh. which will be used as affordable housing. .

The faith-based transaction is so different in so many ways from the for-profit transaction. We weren’t looking to profit from our transactions, we were looking for the best use that reflected the last 50 or 100 years of use if possible.

The closures are not evenly distributed across the country.

In Texas, John Muzyka said there were fewer churches for sale than at any time in the past 15 years. He believes this is partly due to Texas’ response to the pandemic, where the governor allowed churches to open in May 2020, even when the number of new Covid cases was extremely high.

I would say that if a church remained closed for more than a year, it was really difficult to bring these people back. When you were closed for three months, you managed to recover, Muzyka said.

That aside, closures are often due to an inability of churches to adapt.

A church will go through a cycle of life. At some point, maybe the congregation gets old, maybe it stops reaching young families.

If the church is getting old and not reaching young people, or if the demographics are changing and they don’t know how to reach the new demographics, that church eventually closes.

Yes, there are financial pressures that will close a church, but often it is rather that they did not understand how to change when the community changed, or that they did not have enough young people to continue the congregation for the next generation.

