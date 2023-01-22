Factbox: California rampage is latest mass shooting in US





Jan 22 (Reuters) – A rampage at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park, California that killed at least 10 people on Saturday was one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern American history. State.

In 2018, a Marine veteran killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks. He then committed suicide.

In 2015, a husband and wife killed 14 people at a workplace holiday party in San Bernardino before dying in a shootout with police.

The deadliest shooting in modern California history took place in 1984 when a gunman killed 21 people at a McDonald’s restaurant in San Ysidro, near San Diego.

Below is a list of other high-profile mass shootings in California and the rest of the United States in recent years:

– COLORADO SPRINGS – November 19-20, 2022 – In Colorado, a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 others before being arrested by “heroic” patrons ” at Club Q

– RALEIGH – October 13, 2022 – In North Carolina, a 15-year-old youth shot and killed five people and was apprehended after a manhunt.

– HIGHLAND PARK – July 4, 2022 – In Illinois, a man perched on a rooftop during a 4th of July parade and killed seven people and injured dozens more.

– UVALDE, May 25, 2022 – A gunman opened fire on an elementary school in the town in southern Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers. Police from multiple agencies gathered outside the classroom waited more than an hour before a U.S. Border Patrol team entered the classroom and shot the suspect.

– BUFFALO, May 14, 2022 – A white gunman killed 10 black people in a supermarket in a racially charged attack in New York State. He was charged and remains in jail without bail.

– NEW YORK CITY, April 12, 2022 – In one of the most violent attacks in history on New York City’s transit system, 23 people were injured when a 62-year-old man activated a smoke bomb and opened fire in a subway. He was taken into custody the next day.

– OXFORD, November 30, 2021 – Four students were killed and seven others were injured after a teenager opened fire on a high school in Oxford, Michigan.

– INDIANAPOLIS, April 16, 2021 – A former FedEx employee who had been under psychiatric treatment shot dead eight people and injured several others at a shipping company facility in Indiana before killing himself.

– LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 – Four people were killed, including a child, in a shooting at an office building in suburban Los Angeles before the suspect was arrested.

– BOULDER, March 22, 2021 – A mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado has killed 10 people, including a police officer.

– ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 – Eight people, including six Asian women, have been shot dead in a series of attacks at day spas in and around Atlanta. A male suspect has been arrested.

– MILWAUKEE, February 26, 2020 – A gunman opened fire on the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewery complex in Milwaukee, killing five co-workers before killing himself.

– DAYTON, Aug. 4, 2019 – A gunman wearing a body armor opened fire in downtown Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people, including his sister. The police killed the shooter.

– EL PASO, Aug. 3, 2019 – A man fatally shot 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. A statement, reportedly written by the suspect, called the attack “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” Authorities arrested the shooter.

– VIRGINIA BEACH, May 31, 2019 – A disgruntled utility worker opened fire on co-workers at a municipal building in Virginia, killing 12 people before being shot dead by police.

– AURORA, Feb. 15, 2019 – A man opened fire at an Illinois factory after being fired, killing five workers before being shot dead by police.

– THOUSAND OAKS, November 7, 2018 – A Marine veteran killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles. He then committed suicide.

– PITTSBURGH, October 27, 2018 – A gunman burst into the Tree of Life Synagogue near Pittsburgh and fired on congregants gathered for a Sabbath service, killing 11 people.

– SANTA FE, May 18, 2018 – A 17-year-old student opened fire at his high school outside of Houston, Texas, killing nine students and a teacher, before surrendering to officers.

– PARKLAND, February 14, 2018 – A former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 students and educators.

– SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, November 5, 2017 – A man expelled from the US Air Force for beating his wife and child shot and killed 26 people at a rural Texas church where his in-laws worshiped before killing himself.

– LAS VEGAS, October 1, 2017 – A gunman opened fire on a country music festival from a 32nd floor hotel suite, killing 60 people before killing himself.

– ORLANDO, June 12, 2016 – A gunman shot and killed 49 people at Pulse, a gay nightclub, before being shot dead by police.

– SAN BERNARDINO, Dec. 2, 2015 – A husband and wife killed 14 people at a workplace holiday party in San Bernardino, Southern California, before dying in a shootout with police.

– ROSEBURG, October 1, 2015 – A gunman stormed the Oregon college campus and opened fire, killing nine people before police shot him dead.

– CHARLESTON, June 17, 2015 – A white supremacist killed nine black worshipers at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. He was sentenced to death.

– WASHINGTON, September 16, 2013 – A former Navy reservist working as a government contractor killed 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard. He was shot dead by the police.

– NEWTOWN, December 14, 2012 – A heavily armed gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children between the ages of 5 and 10, during a rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

– AURORA, July 20, 2012 – A masked gunman killed 12 people at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. He received several life sentences.

– FORT HOOD, November 5, 2009 – An army major and a psychiatrist opened fire on Fort Hood, a US Army base in Texas, killing 13 people.

