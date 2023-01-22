The United States has reached the debt ceiling. Now what?





A political battle is brewing on Capitol Hill with potentially dire economic consequences looming after the United States hit the debt ceiling on Thursday. Lawmakers must reach an agreement to raise or suspend the debt ceiling to avoid a credit default, which would mean the government couldn’t pay its bills and would default on its debts for the first time ever.

Raising the debt ceiling would increase the amount the United States can borrow to meet its spending obligations. Suspending the debt ceiling means that Congress freezes it until a specific date, and then, as the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget puts it, “sets an automatic catch-up” so that when that date arrives, the the debt is raised to the current level of expenditure. For example, the 2019 bipartisan budget bill suspended the debt ceiling until July 31, 2021 and provided for a “catch-up” that raised the debt ceiling by $6.5 trillion.

The Treasury Department on Thursday began using so-called extraordinary measures to pay bills, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said could delay the default by a few months, until around June.

US debt currently has a limit of $31.4 trillion. The last time Congress moved to raise the debt ceiling was in December 2021, when Democrats were able to pass legislation without a single Republican vote. But the current makeup of Congress poses greater challenges to reaching a debt limit deal in time, since Republicans now control the House.

Over the past few decades, Republicans have used the debt ceiling as a tool to push for spending cuts, arguing that the nation must rein in wasteful spending. Democrats liken those tactics to hostage taking and accuse GOP lawmakers of manufacturing a crisis.

Before raising the debt ceiling in 2021, Congress had voted to suspend the debt ceiling several times since 2013, and three times under President Donald Trump. The national debt rose from less than $20 trillion when he took office to more than $27 trillion by the time he left office in early 2021, including a suspension of the limit in 2019 .

If Congress fails to reach an agreement and the United States fails to meet its obligations, it is expected to have serious effects on the economy and will almost certainly upset financial markets globally. Millions of Americans could see higher borrowing costs and delays in receiving government checks like Social Security or military pay.

While it’s still unclear what Congress will do, here are some proposed options to deal with the burgeoning debt crisis:

Own Debt Limit Bill

The White House said the debt limit should be addressed without conditions and will not be negotiated. It’s like asking Congress to pass a clean debt limit bill. But House Republicans have pushed back on that — arguing that any debt limit bills must be paired with spending cuts.

Another option being proposed by some policymakers is a debt ceiling bill that includes the creation of a committee to recommend improvements to tax and spending policy going forward and put the U.S. on a more sustainable fiscal path.

Debt and Spending Agreement

But House Speaker Kevin McCarthy signaled this week that he would seek legislation that addresses both the debt ceiling and spending.

“Why don’t we sit down now, budget, chart a course to get to a balanced budget, and start paying down that debt,” McCarthy said Tuesday. He called on President Biden to come to the table and negotiate. He previously pointed to the spending deal struck by Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But it’s unclear whether a real deal with spending caps that still addresses the debt limit could pass the tightly divided Congress with a growing number of hardline Republicans.

Far-right Republicans want to see cuts to mandatory spending, which would include Social Security and Medicare. However, most Republicans are unlikely to support cuts to these programs.

With Republicans holding a majority in the House, the narrow margins likely mean the solution will ultimately require bipartisan support.

This week, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said “reasonable Republicans” needed to emerge to avoid a default. While some Democrats have signaled that the party should not negotiate, others have signaled their willingness to discuss some spending cuts, Democrats have drawn a hard line that they will not jeopardize priorities such as the health insurance, social security or national security.

Republicans and prioritization

Economists, many lawmakers and policy experts argue that defaulting is simply not an option due to the likely catastrophic economic consequences. Failure by the United States to fulfill its obligations would place it in uncharted waters. During past confrontations, some Republicans have suggested asking the Treasury to prioritize payments made if the United States reaches the point of not being able to pay the bills, and according to The Washington Post, such a proposal is under discussion at the moment.

But experts warn that this would not prevent the United States from suffering the economic consequences associated with the default. Prioritization efforts would almost certainly lead to legal battles. In 2011, the Obama administration argued that prioritizing debt was unworkable because it wouldn’t be able to keep up – government computers are making millions of payments a day.

Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project and senior economics researcher at Brookings, said a bill telling the Treasury how to prioritize payments would be truly alarming.

“What that suggests to me is that there are members of Congress who want to plan for a crisis rather than avert a crisis,” she said.

Removal of the debt ceiling

The United States has imposed a limit on federal debt since the passage of the Second Liberty Bond Act of 1917, and a more general limit was placed on debt in 1939.

Some Democratic lawmakers have already called for eliminating the debt ceiling altogether, though that’s an unlikely option. Raising the debt ceiling does not give the green light to new spending. It simply allows the United States to pay the bills it has already racked up with the debts accrued under multiple administrations from both sides.

“Once Congress passed spending policy and tax policy, it effectively embarked on a future path of borrowing, and thus the path for [Congress] changing how much the Treasury will have to borrow is like changing its tax and spending policy,” Edelberg said.

US budgets have been passed with bipartisan support, not just one party.

Changing ways to settle debt

Apart from dealing with the debt ceiling through the current processes where negotiations have reached the eleventh hour in recent years, there have been calls not to eliminate the debt ceiling but to reform the whole process. The Responsible Budgeting Act is one such option that was introduced in 2021 and provides two distinct paths to address the debt ceiling without the apocalyptic risk of default. One avenue allows presidents to suspend it if Congress passes a competing fiscally responsible budget resolution. If that doesn’t happen, that clears the way for the president to act alone.

Shai Akabas of the Bipartisan Policy Center, who has worked with lawmakers on bipartisan legislation, said he recognizes that the entire current budget process is largely broken and that such an effort would help shift the debate to the deficit-producing policies while mitigating debt limit risk. .

“Most people will consider that better than defaulting on our obligations or banging our heads against the wall every year over and over and over again,” he said of the legislative proposal.

Strike a trillion dollar coin

When the debt limit debate arises, so inevitably does the ultimate solution that the Treasury could simply mint a trillion dollar coin. The idea stems from a loophole in a 1997 law that grants the Treasury the power to mint platinum coins of any denomination.

Some lawmakers have called for it in previous debt ceiling showdowns — but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who also served as Federal Reserve chair, opposed the idea during the last round of talks on the debt ceiling. debt ceiling in 2021, during which she called it a gimmick and said it undermines the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Like the default, this has never been done before, so this sort of move would be destined for a legal showdown while introducing a new element of uncertainty to financial markets.

Sarah Ewall-Wice

CBS News reporter covering economic policy.

