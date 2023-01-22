The strongest in a series of winter storms hit the eastern United States with snow and rain from Texas to the northeast this week





A winter storm will bring snow to parts of the Northeast Corridor and I-95 by mid-week.

It’s a one, two, three punch for parts of the country after a long winter break that saw many cities report a snow deficit, much to the delight of many.

After a weekend of mostly light to occasional moderate accumulations in the northern level, the FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the potential for a large storm system to spread snow from Texas to Maine, and at the southern end of the system, the risk of heavy rain and severe weather.

Forecast models show moisture will start to build up over the Rockies and southern plains on Monday, but for many in Texas and Oklahoma, Tuesday appears to be the day when the impacts will be felt the most.

“A major drop in the jet stream allows this cold Canadian air to collapse and enter parts of New Mexico, Texas. The reason this matters is that instead of a coastal low emerging, it’s going to be this inland low that’s continuing. And so, that’s going to bring widespread snow,” said FOX Weather meteorologist Steve Bender.

Depending on where the freeze line sets in, some spots could be reserved for heavy snowfall where the temperatures are cold enough.

NEW YORK CITY HAS LACKED SNOW THROUGH THIS WINTER, BUT LATE-SEASON STORMS MAY SEEM THE BIG APPLE

Snow potential monitoring

The FOX Forecast Center says there will likely be a noticeable swath of wintry weather from the Texas Panhandle and extending northeast across northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas on Tuesday and then through the Ozarks. in Missouri and parts of the Ohio Valley where several inches of snowfall accumulations will be possible.

What the radar might look like as we head into Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)

Due to the track of the system, large portions of the Southeast Corridor, Tennessee Valley and I-95 will remain snow free but due to abundant moisture will receive precipitation in the liquid variety.

Later Wednesday and Thursday, the core of the system is expected to be in the northeast, where once again inland regions could see several inches of snow, and major cities will see mostly rain as temperatures remain too warm for accumulate snowfall.

Northeast Forecast Thursday

Due to the timing of the storm, exact snowfall amounts have yet to be determined, but locations from the Catskills to the White Mountains in New England appear to be in the heaviest snow.

The FOX forecast center said there was a downward trend in the amounts of snow predicted by the models, and that it is becoming increasingly unlikely that high snow totals exceeding one foot will be observed outside. higher elevations of northern New England.

This is where the heaviest snow is expected to fall as a secondary low pressure system forms and intensifies.

To the south, along the I-95 corridor, heavy rain and gusty winds are again expected.

WINTER IS RETURNING TO THE NORTHEAST RESORTS: SKIERS ARE REALLY HAPPY TO DISCOVER THE SLOPES

Not everyone will see snow: Severe storms are possible along the Gulf Coast

Severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible along parts of the Gulf Coast and southeast early this week.

The shock of air masses with cold infiltrating further south than in previous weeks will help set the stage for what the FOX Forecast Center thinks could be an outbreak of severe weather. concentrated along the Interstate 10 corridor.

Forecast models show the first chance of severe weather will be Tuesday, with hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

The potential threat area extends from parts of Texas along the Gulf Coast to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Severe Weather Threat Tracking

Due to an active pattern, many of these communities have already seen the threat of severe storms when the year only lasted three weeks.

“This severe weather pattern has persisted. And again next week we are tracking similar conditions not only for severe weather which poses a threat to recovery and cleanup efforts, but also rain.” , said Fox Weather meteorologist Brigit Mahoney. .

NIGHT TORNADOES ARE MUCH MORE LIKELY TO BECOME DEADLY THAN DAYTIME TORNADOES

Any additional tornadoes that form in January would add an active streak that already has the month on track for record breaking.

The Storm Prediction Center said it received 138 initial reports of tornadoes in the first 20 days of 2023.

An additional wave of moisture could lead to further storm development Wednesday in areas farther east than Tuesday’s threat zone and could include the Carolinas, Georgia and the Florida peninsula.

In the coming days, the FOX Forecast Center will reduce potential impacts on the East Coast and be better suited to provide detailed snow and severe weather forecasts.

January Severe Weather Reports

