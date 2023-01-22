‘Last of Us’ Episode 2 Release Date, Time and Trailer for HBO’s Zombies Show





After a heartbreaking start, HBO’s The Last of Us has audiences hooked and ready for what’s next. With new stakes at stake and a perilous landscape to traverse, Episode 2 promises plenty of post-apocalyptic action to unfold.

Attracting 4.7 million viewers, The Last of Us is officially the second most-watched premiere in HBO history. And even after the revealing events of the video game turn into the intro of the live-action TV series, there’s plenty more to learn about the state of the world and the show’s protagonists, including how the deadly contagion spread. is triggered and why exactly Ellie is so special. Audiences will soon see just how real the dangers awaiting characters in the outside world are, with zombie-like humanoids lurking in the shadows of the abandoned city ahead of Joel, Tess, and Ellie.

With the next episode just around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about The Last of Us Episode 2, including its release date, plot, trailer, and more.

When is The Last of Us Episode 2 release date?

Episode 2 of The Last of Us arrives on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

What is the release time of The Last of Us Episode 2?

Ellie, Tess and Joel venture outside of Boston.HBO

The Last of Us airs at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max weekly on Sundays.

How many episodes are there in The Last of Us?

Season 1 of The Last of Us consists of a series of nine episodes, which means that after this week there are seven episodes left.

What is the plot of episode 2 of The Last of Us?

Joel crosses paths with the Infected.HBO

Episode 2 of The Last of Us, titled Infected, will focus on Joel, Tess, and Ellie as they sneak past protected Boston in order to deliver Ellie to a group of fireflies. Along the way, the trio will have to navigate an abandoned hotel, with Infected complicating their route. Lasting 55 minutes, the second part will also shed light on the origins of the toxic epidemic.

Who is in the cast of The Last of Us?

Tess understands the importance of keeping Ellie alive. HBO

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams. Alongside this central duo, the show features:

Anna Torv as Joel’s partner and fellow smuggler, Tess Servopoulos, Gabriel Luna as Joel’s younger brother, Tommy Miller, Nico Parker as Joel’s daughter, Sarah Miller, Merle Dandridge as Firefly militia leader, MarleneNick Offerman as as lone survivalist, FrankMurray Bartlett as Bills’ partner, FrankStorm Reid as Ellie’s best friend, Riley AbelLamar Johnson as young refugee HenryKeivonn Woodard as Henry’s younger brother, Sam

The show will also feature new characters not featured in the original video game, including Melanie Lynskey as revolutionary leader Kathleen, and Elain Miles and Graham Greene as married survivors Florence and Marlon. Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson and Jeffery Pierce, the video game voice actors for Joel, Ellie and Tommy, respectively, are also set to appear.

Is there a trailer for The Last of Us Episode 2?

Although there is no trailer specifically for Episode 2, HBO has released a teaser for the coming weeks. It shows Tess questioning Ellie about who she is and why she’s so important, as well as telling the teenager that while she’s immune to contagion, she’s not immune to death. The clip also teases the treacherous trek that Joel, Tess, and Ellie pass through abandoned Boston in the next episode, with a few Infected crossing their path. Plus, it gives a glimpse of other threats that await them aside from zombie-like creatures.

What happened in Episode 1 of The Last of Us?

Joel and his daughter, Sarah, in episode 1. HBO

Episode 1 of The Last of Us, titled When You’re Lost in the Darkness, begins with an ominous prologue from a scientist on a 1960s talk show warning of a potentially disastrous fungal plague if Earth warms. in the future. Fast forward to 2003 Austin, Texas, and we meet young Sarah making breakfast for her dad, Joel, on his birthday morning before he leaves for work with his brother, Tommy. Later, she returns home after fixing her father’s broken watch as a birthday present and goes to her neighbors. Inside, we see a glimpse of the elderly wheelchair-bound mother shivering strangely behind Sarah.

Later that night, Sarah wakes up to the sound of jets overhead and her father comes out of the house. Trying to bring her neighbors’ frightened dog home, she wanders into their house to discover a gruesome scene of one neighbor dead and bleeding, with the elderly woman on the floor eating the other. Sarah runs away from the house with the old lady chasing her and encounters Joel and his brother who pull up in their truck. To Sarah’s shock, Joel bludgeons their frantic neighbor with a wrench, and they quickly walk away.

Seeing the highway blocked by the army, the trio cut through a field, but find themselves in a town that has descended into chaos. After their truck accident, Sarah has a broken ankle and she and her father are separated from Tommy. Amidst the bodies in the street, one of the infected spots them and sprints towards them. With Sarah in his arms, Joel runs to escape the maniacal creature. As he closes, a soldier shoots the infected human but then points his assault rifle at Joel and Sarah. After hearing a command from his radio, the soldier apologizes and begins shooting at them, but a surprise shot from Tommy takes the soldier down. Unharmed and lying on the ground, Joel turns to see that Sarah has been shot, and in a heartbreaking scene, his daughter dies in his arms.

Twenty years later, we meet Joel in an area controlled by the military in post-apocalyptic Boston, after the zombie outbreak has destroyed human civilization. The area is controlled by FEDRA, which enforces strict curfews and seeks to eradicate an anti-authoritarian militia called the Fireflies. Joel is currently doing odd jobs to earn money, including disposing of infected bodies at a mass outbreak. He is seen picking up a child’s body the same way he was carrying his daughter and throwing it into the bonfire. As part of another of his jobs, Joel smuggles opioids, among other things, into the restricted area and sells them to FEDRA agents and civilians. We also learn that her brother, Tommy, has gone missing somewhere outside of Boston and hasn’t been heard from for weeks.

Elsewhere in a secret location, a cheeky teenage girl is locked and watched in a room. When Marlene, the Fireflies’ manager in Boston, goes to see her, we learn that the girl’s name is Ellie and she is an incredibly important asset for the Fireflies to have and keep away from FEDRA.

Meanwhile, Joels’ partner Tess has been beaten and kidnapped by someone who betrayed them by selling their car battery, but a bomb goes off near the building and she escapes. When she returns to Joel’s house, they decide to pursue the traitor and recover the battery from their stolen car. While traveling through the forbidden subway tunnels, they come across a horrible dead creature with an advanced form of the infection. After breaking into a blocked off area, Joel and Tess find a dead car battery, along with a few freshly dead people on the ground. They encounter Marlene, another member of the Fireflies, and Ellie, who runs towards Joel with a knife, which he brushes aside. With her original plans that have gone astray, Marlene tells Joel and Tess that in exchange for transporting Ellie safely to a Fireflies outpost, Shell gives them a running truck, which Joel is apparently going to use to track down his brother. Tess and Joel accept the job.

Beginning their escape at night, Tess and Joel lead Ellie through a secret tunnel they dug for contraband. While avoiding being caught, they run into a FEDRA agent outside his post. He orders them to stand still while he hands a device to each of them to test if they are infected, but when he gets to Ellie, she attacks him with her knife. With the agent’s gun now pointing at Ellie, instinct gets the better of Joel and he beats the soldier to a bloody mush. Tess then alerts Joel that the device shows that Ellie has tested positive for the infection. However, Ellie insists she was bitten weeks ago, when people usually succumb to the infection and change within a day. As the army approaches, Joel and Tess flee with Ellie.

Will there be a season 2 of The Last of Us?

A series renewal has yet to be announced, but there will likely be at least one more season of The Last of Us, given showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have hinted at the show’s future. Additionally, there are plenty of sources to adapt from the video game plot in The Last of Us Part I and Part II with a Part III potentially on the way.

