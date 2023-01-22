US should send tanks to Ukraine, world order ‘at stake’





The senses. Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse were in Kyiv on Friday. After meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Graham urged the West to send in tanks. “Putin is trying to rewrite the map of Europe by force of arms,” ​​Graham said. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Senator Lindsey Graham urged the United States and Germany to send tanks to the Ukrainian military during a visit to Kyiv on Friday, as Western defense officials meeting in Germany failed to s to agree on the dispatch of arms.

The South Carolina Republican traveled to Ukraine with Democratic senses Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. The three lawmakers, who have backed sending more aid to Ukraine, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The three of us, one Republican and two Democrats, share the same goal for Ukraine to drive the Russians out of Ukraine. To achieve that goal, the Ukrainian military needs tanks,” Graham said during a press conference after the meeting and on Twitter. . “I’m sick of the shit show about who is going to send tanks and when are they going to send them. Putin is trying to rewrite the map of Europe by force of arms. The world order is at stake.”

Graham’s request came as US and German defense officials could not agree on sending main battle tanks to Ukraine. Kyiv has asked NATO and other European countries to send German-made Leopard 2 tanks, but that requires Germany’s approval, as Insider’s Jake Epstein previously reported.

Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 20, 2023

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he does not want to allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine unless the United States sends its own tanks, according to multiple reports. Kyiv also called on the United States to send powerful M1 Abrams tanks, but President Joe Biden avoided doing so.

Western defense officials who met in Germany on Friday failed to reach an agreement on the issue, drawing criticism from Ukrainian and Polish officials. But US and German officials have suggested that the latter may still allow the Leopards to be sent and that in the meantime Germany would take an inventory of its own tanks. Poland also said it could even send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Berlin’s approval.

“To the Germans: send tanks to Ukraine because they need them. It is in your own national interest that Putin loses in Ukraine,” Graham said on Friday. “To the Biden administration: send American tanks for others to follow our example.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/lindsey-graham-us-germany-send-ukraine-tanks-world-order-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos