Russia likely to face difficulties in securing manpower





Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday that Russia is likely to assess that the heightened conventional military threat will persist for many years beyond the current war in Ukraine. In an information update posted on Twitter on Sunday, the Pentagon said Russia was likely to face difficulties staffing and equipping the planned expansion.

The Russian Ministry of Defense last week announced plans to increase the number of troops in the main army to 1.5 million.

Russia also announced plans to rebuild the Moscow and Leningrad military districts. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said the move would mark a partial return to the organization of the Soviet-era military in Western Russia.

Russia also plans to set up a new corps in Karelia near the Finnish border.

Twitter was ablaze with European officials condemning Germany’s indecisiveness on sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine on Saturday. Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics urged Germany to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine immediately.

This is necessary to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and quickly restore peace in Europe. As Europe’s leading power, Germany has a special responsibility in this regard, he argued on behalf of himself and the foreign ministers of Lithuania and Estonia.

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaza Kalas has urged Ukraine to send more weapons sooner. Of Russia’s war against Ukraine, she said, “We were in it for the long term.”

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Ray called for action now.

“Ukrainian blood was really shed,” he wrote. This is the price to pay for hesitating to ship Leopard.

tank training

Mikhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed dissatisfaction with the speed of military aid being provided by allies on Saturday.

Podolyak tweeted, “Anyway, we will help Ukraine with the weapons it needs and realize that there is no other option to end the war than Russia’s defeat.” “But today’s indecision is killing more of our people. Every delay is the death of a Ukrainian. Think sooner.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces will begin training to use the Leopard 2 tanks on Polish soil, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told VOA Ukraine Service on Friday. Reznikov described the development as a breakthrough.

“Countries that already have Leopard tanks can start training missions for our tank crews. We’ll start with that and go from there. It’s hard for Germany to follow their procedures and go through internal consultations to arrive at a previous decision. Reznikov is optimistic about this because the first step has been made: We will launch a training program for tank crews in the Leopards 2, Reznikov said.

all previously published [military aid] Package has been verified. Also, some new packages have been discussed privately, but we are not at liberty to announce them yet. This is encouraging. He added that he was very satisfied.

Conversely, however, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ally warned of the possible consequences of an arms package the countries had promised to supply to Ukraine.

Russian House Speaker Vyacheslave Volodin posted on the messaging app Telegram. Actions using more powerful weapons.

“The claim that nuclear powers have never used weapons of mass destruction in a regional conflict before is untenable,” Volodin said. “

body return

Earlier Saturday, the Wagner Group, a Russian private paramilitary group, announced on its RIA FAN website that it planned to send the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed during fighting in the captured town of Soledar to Ukrainian territory.

Wagner said it captured Soledar on Jan. 11, and Russian-installed authorities in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region said it had taken control of a salt-mining town where fierce fighting took place earlier this week.

The RIA FAN website, part of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s media possessions, quoted the Wagner commander as saying that the mercenary squadron would send the bodies from Soledar to Ukrainian territory in four to five convoys totaling 20 trucks.

Saturday’s report did not say how many bodies would be returned to Ukrainian authorities, but claimed Ukrainian forces suffered heavy losses at Soledar.

Prigozhin made it clear that the soldiers’ bodies should be returned to Ukraine in a “dignified” manner, but did not provide details.

Prigozhin’s press service said in a separate letter to White House national security spokesman John Kirby: “Could you please clarify to Mr. Kirby the crime committed by PMC Wagner?”

The question was in response to the US decision to impose new sanctions on the military.

Kirby called Wagner “a criminal organization that commits widespread atrocities and abuses of human rights.”

Last month, the White House said Wagner had taken over a shipment of arms from North Korea to support Russian forces in Ukraine.

The North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was groundless, and at the time Prigozin refused to deliver it, saying it was “gossip and speculation.”

In December 2021, the European Union imposed its own sanctions on Wagner, who had been active in Ukraine, as well as Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, Mozambique and Mali.

VOA Ruslan Petrychka contributed to this story.

Some information for this report was obtained from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

