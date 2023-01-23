US Treasury’s Yellen says IRS needs to be ‘completely redone’





LUSAKA, Zambia, Jan 22 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that rebuilding the Internal Revenue Service would be one of her top priorities in coming years, putting her squarely at odds with the Republicans who took control of the House of Representatives. .

Yellen told Reuters in an interview while visiting Zambia that she was delighted that Congress had approved $80 billion in new funding to help the agency reduce a huge backlog of tax returns and better track down $600 billion in unpaid tax bills.

She said she decided to stay on as treasury secretary largely to oversee the implementation of laws such as the Cut Inflation Act, which included funding for the IRS and passed the last year.

Yellen lobbied for additional funds to help the IRS deal with what she called massive problems, including a “huge backlog” in processing tax returns and a lack of staff to carry out audits. complexities of the highest paid taxpayers.

“I’m excited about the legislation that’s been passed and want to make sure it makes the difference it should make, and that includes the IRS,” she said. “This agency needs to be completely overhauled, and that’s a big task.”

Republicans have sought unsuccessfully to cut tens of billions of dollars in IRS funding from the law.

The law also includes about $270 billion in tax credits for electric vehicles, home solar panels and other climate purchases that will be overseen by the Treasury, making Yellen a key climate figure in the US. administration of President Joe Biden.

“I want to see this work progress. It might not be the sexiest kind of thing in the world, but I think if you want to make a difference in the world, you have to have the follow-up,” he said. she declared.

Yellen, 76, admitted the split in Congress is reducing the chances of passing legislation to advance Biden’s agenda, but said she still appreciates the work.

Her decision to stay ended months of speculation that she would step down midway through Biden’s four-year term.

“It’s probably the last job I’ll have,” Yellen said. I’d much rather do that than sit at home knitting sweaters or whatever you do when you’re retired.”

And yes, she learned to knit in college, and even knitted a “nice tennis sweater” for her husband, Nobel Prize-winning economist George Akerlof.

One thing she’s not looking forward to? Asked about the debate with Congress over raising the debt ceiling, Yellen just raises her hand to her forehead and sighs.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-treasurys-yellen-says-irs-needs-be-completely-redone-2023-01-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos