Imminent UK recession could be twice as bad as expected, analysts say | Economic Growth (GDP)





According to leading economic forecasters at business consulting firm EY, the UK’s impending recession could be twice as bad as previously thought.

Declining government support, rising taxes and a deteriorating overall outlook have led company analysts to conclude that the next three years could be worse than expected three months ago.

Last October, EYs Item Club predicted that GDP would decline by 0.3% this year, then grow by 2.4% next year and 2.3% in 2025.

But updated forecasts released on Monday said GDP would contract 0.7% this year and grow 1.9% and 2.2% over the next two years.

The downgrade is at odds with recently released economic data and sentiment from the World Economic Forum in Davos, suggesting that the global outlook is not as bleak as initially feared. In recent weeks, the FTSE 100 has been near all-time highs.

EY’s UK chairman, Hywel Ball, said the UK’s economic outlook was more bleak than predicted for the fall, and the UK could already face one of the most widely anticipated recessions.

Ball said the recession may be deeper than previously thought, but it won’t necessarily last as long as previous forecasts have stated.

EY said it was still unclear whether it had already entered a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of GDP decline. Amid a contraction in the economy in the third quarter of last year, GDP figures released this month showed the economy grew an unexpected 0.1% in November, leading some economists to think that the fourth quarter could be positive.

Nonetheless, EY said the UK is expected to return to growth in the summer after hitting a recession this year and contracting through the first half of 2023. A recession would hurt the economy less than the recessions of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, he added.

Ball said that although the recession is deeper than previously predicted, it won’t necessarily be longer. The economy is still expected to return to growth in the second half of 2023 and has avoided any significant external shocks in energy prices, COVID-19 or geopolitics in the past three months. Meanwhile, major headwinds from last year’s activity and rising inflation may begin to recede and energy prices may also decline.

Economists forecast inflation to average 7.2% this year, including a big jump when the government’s energy assistance plan cuts the average household by $500 a year from early April.

