US Marshals arrest fugitive, seize fentanyl from Hobbs





Provided by US Marshals Service

Hobbs, NM (PRESS RELEASE) On Thursday, January 19, the United States Marshals Service District Southwest Fugitive Investigation Team (USMS-SWIFT) in conjunction with the Lea County Drugs and Lea County Sheriff’s Office captured a fugitive. Wanted for federal warrant in Hobbs.

Jose Menchaca, 26, was wanted on warrant for violating federal probation from the District of New Mexico. The initial charge is for heroin.

This morning, the United States Marshals Service, Lea County Drug Task Force and Lea County Sheriffs Office arrested Menchaca at his residence near the 1200 block of Scharbauer St.

Officers received information that Menchaca was selling drugs from his residence.

During a search warrant of the home: 6 weapons were recovered, ammunition, several bags of fentanyl, and cash were seized. Menchaca faces new federal weapons and drug charges.

U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a residence in Hobbs on Thursday. (US Marshals Service)

The Lea County Drug Task Force appreciates the collaborative effort of everyone in helping to make today’s arrest. The safety of our community is our number one priority. said Lea County Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Moyers

Following his arrest, Menchaca was transported to the Lea County Detention Center by the Lea County Sheriff’s Office pending an initial appearance in federal court.

We are grateful for our partnership with the Lea County Drug Task Force and the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. With their help today, we were able to apprehend a dangerous fugitive and remove weapons and drugs from the streets of Hobbs,” said Sonya K. Chavez, U.S. District Marshal of New Mexico. If you sell drugs and bring guns into our communities, we will find you and hold you accountable.

The Fugitive Investigation Team from the United States Marshals Service District of Southwestern New Mexico in this arrest was the culmination of the efforts of officers from the Lea County Drug Task Force and the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

The United States Marshals Service is the federal government’s primary fugitive investigation agency.

Anyone with information about the wanted fugitives is urged to contact the nearest US Marshals office, the US Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or USMS Tips.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox34.com/2023/01/23/us-marshals-arrest-fugitive-seize-heroin-hobbs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos