Will the train drivers extend the British Rail strike?





After more than six months of strikes have left passengers suffering, securing payroll contracts with Britain’s 22,000 train drivers has emerged as the biggest barrier to ending industrial action on the railways.

Drivers’ union Aslef announced a new strike this month and rejected an offer of an 8 per cent wage increase for two years linked to significant workplace reforms, warning that it would do irreparable damage to negotiations with the railway company.

The deterioration in relations comes amid growing hopes for separate wage negotiations between employers and the traditionally more militant RMT union representing other railroad workers, and means train drivers may remain the industry’s last striking force.

The slow progress is partly procedural. The dispute between Aslef and the train company started several months later than RMT. But it also reflects the driver’s determination to hold out given Aslef’s long history of landing high-stakes deals.

Secretary General Mick Whelan Aslef told the Financial Times that members were very, very angry and focused. They think we’re not going hard enough and fast enough.

Whelan said the train company’s proposed deal represents an effort to rip the terms of our contracts in exchange for actual wage cuts.

Aslef Secretary General Mick Whelan: Members are very, very angry and focused. They think we’re not strong enough and fast enough. Charlie Bibby/FT

The rail strike coincided with a wave of industrial action across the public and private sectors involving ambulance paramedics, nurses and postal workers as workers demanded higher wages during a cost-of-living crisis. Inflation recorded 10.5% in December.

According to an analysis of official data by the Financial Times, train and tram drivers in the private sector have historically earned well above average salaries in the UK.

Workers in several industries facing industrial action have seen their real wages continue to fall, but train and tram drivers have only recently been hit.

After adjusting for inflation from 2011 to 2021, average salaries increased by 16.5%. Between 2021 and 2022, salaries for train and tram drivers will drop by 7.6% as inflation soars.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Respect for Aslef is widespread in the railway industry, and the union negotiated a series of significant wage increases in exchange for modernizing work practices as passenger numbers increased after the privatization of the railways in 1994.

When the railroad was privatized, we saw very quickly that drivers were a key asset, said Graham Eccles, an industry veteran executive and former railroad chief operating officer for transportation company Stagecoach.

Put the industry in a corner and people will probably admit that we’re overpaying our drivers… but the moment we start losing drivers, we can’t run the service.

Train operator Southern’s Aslef members agreed in 2017 to end a long-standing dispute with management over whether drivers or guards should operate the carriage doors in exchange for a 28.5% pay rise over five years in a time of high inflation. did so with recorded 2.8%. At Aslef, money has always been important, Eccles said.

According to several current and former industry executives, it was often cheaper to contract with Aslef because of the private companies responsible for the loss of passenger revenue on the day of the strike.

However, this calculation changed in March 2020 when the railway franchise system was abolished and the government stepped in to take on the financial risks when passenger numbers plummeted due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Train operators switched to flat rates to operate their services, and as the government set the terms for the increase, the company lost the ability to negotiate its own wage deal.

The industry estimates that freight revenue has decreased by $480 million since the first strike began in June. Railways Minister Huw Merriman conceded that it would be cheaper to offer the union a higher pay rise than to suffer the loss of revenue on strike day.

But he said a broader reform package on the table is essential for railroads given their uncertain financial future, rooted in part in how they use trains less after the pandemic as commuters continue to work from home for at least some time. .

Avanti train at Euston station during industrial activity. The industry estimates it has lost $480 million in freight revenue since the strike began in June. Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

In addition to lost revenue from the strike, ministers argued that wage increases must be funded through productivity gains as the industry faces a financial black hole of about $2 billion a year.

The modernization proposal rejected by Aslef this month reached eight pages and was put together by the Rail Delivery Group, the industry body leading the negotiations.

According to a copy of the document seen by the Financial Times, the reforms included changes to driver education, the start of Sunday work, and changes to contract terms, including sick leave pay.

Exchanging this for a sub-inflationary wage increase appears to be a red line for Whelan, who has typically negotiated changes in work practices for much larger sums. People want a lot of productivity for free, he said.

The Rail Delivery Group added that industry reform was essential given the railroad’s financial woes and that the wage proposal brought about long overdue common-sense reforms that would provide more reliable service to passengers while providing significant pay increases.

Rather than announcing any more unnecessary strikes, we ask Aslef to recognize the very real financial challenges facing the industry and work with us to deliver a better railway with a strong long-term future,” the group said.

If other unions, including the RMT, can reach an agreement with the industry in the coming weeks, Aslef could be isolated.

Some industry insiders hope this will put pressure on trainees, who are typically paid significantly more than other railroad employees, to come to the table and close the deal.

However, Aslef management dismissed what Whelan called politics of envy and insisted they were comfortable being left as the only union in the fray.

Whelan wants to sign a contract before retiring. He said he had another three years left.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/1e96a898-c9a4-4a52-a43e-17a526296dc5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos