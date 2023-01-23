The Last of Us Recap, Episode 2: Infected





The last of us

Infected

season 1 episode 2

4 Star Editors Rating ****

From the moment Ibu Ratna (Christine Hakim) sees the twisting fungal tendrils after pulling them out of a corpse’s mouth, she knows how badly humanity is in trouble. A mushroom expert working in Jakarta in 2003, Ibu enjoys a nice lunch when she gets whipped. away by grim-looking soldiers and taken to a lab where she can’t believe what she’s shown. She knows cordyceps can’t survive in a human body, so why does the microscopic evidence suggest otherwise? Examination of an infected woman’s corpse confirms that her worst nightmare is coming true. According to her, the only solution is to bomb the place and kill everyone there for the greater good.

Ibu is the first to recognize the magnitude of the cordyceps threat and to understand the cruel calculation necessary to (perhaps) contain it. In Boston two decades later, Joel, Ellie and Tess walk past evidence of these calculated consequences, a crater left by a bomb aimed at Boston, just as other bombs have targeted other major cities in an attempt to control the spread. It’s horrible, but who can oppose it? That’s what you have to do, right?

The tension at the heart of The Last of Us is between the grim measures necessary to survive and the desire not to stifle what makes us human in the process. Boston’s Quarantine Zone is a success but only in the strictest definition. It may be a functional society, but who would want to live there? In Emily St. John Mandel’s novel Station Eleven, the characters adapt a motto borrowed from an episode of Star Trek: Voyager: Survival Is Insufficient. It’s a sentiment that resonates with The Last of Us as well. for The Last of Us.)

Survival, however, is also necessary, and after the Jakarta prologue, the episode focuses on Joel, Ellie, and Tesss trying to survive a trip through the city of QZ to the Massachusetts State House. It won’t be easy.

Ellie wakes up remembering that her very existence makes the others suspect. She begins her first full day with Joel and Tess with a gun pointed at her and questions she doesn’t know how to answer. How come she didn’t turn? She does not know. Why didn’t Marlene kill her? She doesn’t know either. And as she steps out to use the bathroom, Joel isn’t so sure it’s all worth it. Tess feels like it’s both honorable and smart to get the job done, but Joels is less worried that Ellie might be killed if she returns to the QZ. Better she than them, right?

Still, Tess wins, and although Ellie jokes about the possibility of becoming one of the infected, she takes their advice seriously. She may be disrespectful, but she doesn’t want to die.

She also sees things she’s never seen before, including a Boston that’s turned green years after collapsing in on itself. It’s like a fucked up moon, Ellie observes as she sees the crater. But it’s stranger than that. There’s an eerie beauty to The Last of Uss’ post-apocalyptic future. Sure, it’s been shaped by the bombs and the infected, but a lot of it is just what the world would look like if nature reclaimed it in the absence of humanity, a place where vines wrap around cars and plants grow in water glasses in a restaurant that will never seat another customer. (This is sometimes reminiscent of the old History Channel series Life After People.)

As they try to find a way to safety, Tess continues to question Ellie, who tells her she was bitten in the old abandoned mall, a place she was exploring on her own, although There’s a short pause before she says yes after Tess asks her if she’s alone. She also makes a funny look when Tess asks her if she has a boyfriend. She doesn’t want to tell them everything, and neither do they want to tell her everything. Tess and Joel exchange glances when Ellie asks about the infected, whose heads open and can see in the dark. They seem to know something better not to know.

Not that they have much time to explain things to him anyway. In the distance, they hear the eerie sound of something not quite human stirring. From the top floor of a hotel whose lobby has become a thriving pond, even finding room for a skeleton or two, they spy on hundreds of malnourished infected. But before she can reach that vantage point, Tess must research the best way forward, leaving Joel and Ellie behind to have an awkward conversation. He admires his knife. She asks where he and Tess are from (Texas and Detroit) and if they are together. But Joel ends that round of questioning and his follow-up questions about how he got from Texas to Boston. He doesn’t want to share that.

Joels did not invest in the future of Ellies. He sees her as a package to be delivered and done with. Tess isn’t that far off, telling Ellie what she knows about how cordyceps work, including the underground fibers that can connect them for miles and send them racing to attack prey from afar. Unfortunately for Tess, it won’t take long for this foreshadowing to bear fruit.

But first, the trio must navigate their way through a museum covered in cordyceps growths. They are very dry which means it could be a safe place. But it’s not. A fresh corpse provides the first indication that they are not alone in the museum. Then the click begins, a sound that Joel and Tess know means they are among the infected. Like in the game, this is where the episode starts to get really scary.

On the second floor, Joel, Ellie, and Tess encounter humans (if that’s the right word) in an advanced state of cordyceps infection. Their heads look like giant mushrooms; although they cannot see, they can hear and they use this sense to track their prey. The group tries their best to fight their way through the exhibits in stealth mode, but they end up fighting off the infected, then making a hasty exit after a series of close calls that may be more than close calls. Ellies has bitten again and is resisting the infection again.

As they cross the rooftops, Tess criticizes Joel for his unwavering commitment to pessimism, barking, Take the good news. Can you do that? She comes to believe in the mission and not just the payday at its end. Ellie is the real thing and the best hope for, well, everyone. And that makes Tesss’ choice to sacrifice herself even more obvious than she could have been. Ellie isn’t the only one bitten at the museum, and when they discover that the Statehouse contains only the corpses of the fireflies that killed each other after some were infected, Tess makes herself a central part of a trap that will keep the infected rampaging. to claim Joel and Ellie. It works, despite a lighter that only lights up at the last possible moment. As flames engulf the Statehouse, Joel and Ellie begin the next phase of their journey.

It looked like Tess would be there the whole trip, right? She’s a memorable character, and Torv is great in the role (and it doesn’t look like Mindhunter is coming back anytime soon, so it was great to see her). Alas, that’s the end of the line for the character. There’s a reason the opening credits end with an image of Ellie and Joel in silhouette, after all.

Speaking of which, this episode features the first scene of Ellie and Joel alone together. They don’t really know what to say to each other at this point, and why should they? Not only are they separated by a generation, but the generation gap between them is also a chasm. Joel saw the world he knew crumble. Ellie knows no other world than the post-cordyceps desert. What are they talking about?

That said, Ellie knows the world from before, mostly from books. Her antics in the hotel lobby remind her that she’s still a kid at heart, but also that this is her first time in a hotel. Much of the pre-infected world is made up of places and things she has never experienced firsthand. In a way, this trek from the museum to the Statehouse is like a school excursion from hell.

Christine Hakim, who plays Ibu, will likely be unknown to most viewers outside of Indonesia. However, she has been a big star there since the 1970s.

Infected was written by Craig Mazin and directed by HBO series co-creator (and The Last of Usgame screenwriter) Neil Druckmann. These early episodes naturally keep the core creative staff at the wheel of the ship.

If you haven’t seen Station Eleven, check it out. There are no rampaging zombie-like creatures, but it shares a lot of themes with The Last of Us. (The books are great, too.) And it looks like all of Life After People is available on the History YouTube page. Channels for the show. It’s filled with his cheesy but still quite hypnotic editing techniques. (And an episode featuring the ruins of an amusement park I grew up in chilled me to the bone.)

