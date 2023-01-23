UK Weather: Freezing Fog Warning Across UK – As Situation Triggers Air Pollution Warning for London | british news





Just as London’s mayor warned the weather would exacerbate air pollution in the capital, the Meteorological Office said on Sunday that freezing fog would create dangerous driving conditions in the UK.

The National Weather Service has issued a yellow weather warning for fog covering most of England, including Yorkshire, the south east and the Midlands.

Travelers should prepare for slower travel times by car, possible bus and train service disruptions, and possible flight delays or cancellations, forecasters said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned on Sunday that pollution would intensify as the cold and foggy environment became trapped by exhaust fumes from cars and vans burning fossil fuels.

Image: Warning ends a cold week across England, including London's Bushy Park… Image: Wales' Brecon Beacons.

“On Sunday, moderate to high levels of air pollution are expected along with the extreme cold we are experiencing,” he said.

The mayor has issued a “moderate” air quality alert.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution increases the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer and tends to affect people who are already sick, children, the elderly and the poor.

Image: Photo: Met Office

The mayor urges Londoners to “contribute to high levels of pollution by walking, biking and using public transport while taking care of each other, avoiding unnecessary car travel, stopping engines idling, and not burning trees or yard waste.” I did.

“This is particularly important to protect the more vulnerable,” he added.

The warning caps off an extremely cold week with temperatures dropping to below -10C in parts of the UK with snow and ice.

But Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said the worst of the cold wave is over.

Image: Snowy flight from Manchester Airport this week

“Looking at the serious front next week, it looks pretty mild,” Snell said.

“We are starting to lose the risk of fog and temperatures are generally where they should be.

“We’re probably going to lose some really bad frosts. From an ice and snow standpoint, I think we’re definitely past the worst.

“We normally have to keep an eye on this cold wave fog risk, but it looks like its main risk is starting to diminish.”

Change will come as the arctic blast that has swept across Britain over the past five days has given way to warmer air from the Atlantic, but it will take longer to reach the southern regions.

