Will a ‘snow bomb’ hit the UK? Met Office Comments on Reports and Latest Weather Forecasts





The UK is experiencing a prolonged cold wave, with temperatures dropping below freezing last week and heavy snowfall in many areas.

A series of Met Office warnings went into effect on Sunday about freezing fog, which carries the risk of increased air pollution and difficult driving conditions.

Cold weather is expected to lift over the next week, but some news outlets reported that the UK could suffer heavy snowfall in early February. Here’s everything you need to know.

Will a snow bomb hit England?

It may sound incredibly ominous, but snow bombing is not an accepted meteorological term.

Dr. Matthew Box, the Met Office’s Chief Operating Meteorologist, confirmed that this is not an official Met Office term, nor is it a term we use.

Although not an official term, the idea of ​​a weather bomb is more specific, like the recent bomb cyclone that wreaked havoc during storms in the United States.

The Met Office describes weather bombs as the informal term for a low-pressure system in which the central pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours in a process known as explosive cyclogenesis.

England struggled with freezing conditions in January. (Copyright: Getty images)

It may not be a snow bomb, but Dr Box says another cold wave could come to the UK in February, though it’s still weeks away.

Currently, some models predict that Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) events will occur by late January or early February.

SSW events take weeks to affect surface weather, but when they do, they increase the likelihood of cold arctic air affecting the UK.

Therefore, currently we do not expect an increase in the probability of a cold wave initiated by forecast SSW until mid-February.

What is the latest weather forecast?

A Met Office weather warning for fog has been issued for large areas of central and east England from midnight to 11am on Monday.

It warns: Freezing fog will lead to difficult driving conditions and could result in travel delays in some areas on Monday.

Commuters have been warned that bus and train services may be delayed, and that flights are likely to be delayed or canceled, slowing travel times.

Met Office yellow alert for fog on Monday morning (Photo: Met Office)

But Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said the worst of the cold spell is over and temperatures are expected to rise across Britain next week.

Mr Snell said: We are starting to lose the risk of fog and temperatures are generally where they should be.

You’ll probably lose some really tough frosts. From an ice and snow standpoint, it certainly looks like it’s beyond the worst.

While the main hazards from fog seem to be starting to diminish, in general we should keep an eye on this cold wave hazard.

More in the news

He added that temperatures in the south, which are often warmer than other areas, will be cooler due to changes in wind direction from the northwest.

That change will see the arctic blast that swept across Britain last week shift to warmer air in the Atlantic Ocean, but it will take longer to reach southern regions.

Looking further ahead, Dr. Box said:

The northern regions of England can be quite volatile with wet and windy weather. Temperatures are likely to be milder than average across the board, but this does not rule out brief periods of cold weather and overnight frosts.

