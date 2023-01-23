The Last of Us HBO episode 2 recap: more ground rules and a big death





Note: My name is Mikhail Klimentov. I’m an editor for Launcher, the Washington Posts vertical video game. Unlike Gene Park, who wrote last week’s recap, I’m following The Last of Us from the perspective of someone who hasn’t played the games, but as someone who follows the media of the video game, I know the plot and the characters.

I have to be brutally honest: I found The Last of Us Episode 1 a bit lackluster. I attributed this to the fact that it was a pilot telling a story I already knew, but in a five-star rating system, I would probably give it three. Good news though: episode 2 is much better!

We open in Jakarta on September 24, 2003. A woman, Ibu Ratna, a professor of mycology at the University of Indonesia, is detained by a serious-looking military authority and taken to what appears to be a hospital. There, Ratna inspects a corpse, which has a nasty bite mark on its leg and a mouth full of ever-moving mycelium.

Measured against the intro of the first episode of the talk show, I thought it was much louder. The first intro had the unenviable task of having to explain the idea of ​​an apocalyptic fungal infection to an audience that might have been primed for another zombie TV show. Here we know what’s going on, and the opening sequence flows from that, delivering dread and melancholy throughout. When the professor realizes the extent of the problem at that time, only about fifteen infected people are missing, she says to the soldier: Bomb. Start bombing. Bombard this city and all its inhabitants. Eyes clear on the problem, Ratna asks to return home and spend what time she has left with her family.

(By the way, that’s a specialty of Craig Mazin. If you liked that flavor of a scientist dealing with crushing, inhuman catastrophe in front of a bureaucrat, I have good news for you about Mazin’s previous show. , Chernobyl.)

We cut to Ellie, who wakes up to find Joel and Tess watching her. They interrogate him and learn that his destination is a Firefly military base, where his miraculous survival could help manufacture a cure. Joel says he’s heard it all before and he doesn’t want to be part of it.

There is a beautiful staging in this scene. Ellie sits under a beam of light, clumps of grass and flowers growing around her. Joel, meanwhile, is in the dark. And Tess, as the scene progresses, comes out of the darkness with Joel, finding herself right in between. All the while, Joels hands are shaking (a hairline fracture; he clears it). Tess’s faith, meanwhile, in everything she thought she knew about the infection is also shaken. Tess finds common ground and the adventure continues. Ellie may not be who the Fireflies think she is, but delivering her will still give the adults what they need: a car battery.

Outside, the group comes across a crater. Is that where they bombed? Ellie asks. It is, Tess said. Most major cities, we learn, have been affected in this way. But it’s not obvious that it worked in all those other places, or what worked means, for that matter. Later, when Ellie makes reference to zombies using echolocation, Tess and Joel exchange worried looks.

Back to back, we have two one-on-one conversations between Ellie and Tess or Joel. (It’s called juxtaposition.) Tess comments that Ellie is a weird kid, but is obviously warm around her. They talk about how Ellie got bitten in the first place (she gives one of those answers that feels like she’s missing something, like good to see that again in a later episode, maybe), and you can feel there’s a twinkle of recognition when Ellie talks about breaking into a no-go zone in the quarantine zone. It’s the bread and butter of Tess and Joels; they are smugglers, after all.

Joel and Ellie have a harder time finding common ground or rather, their dynamic takes on a different shape than Tess and Ellies. As a fatherly protective type character, Joel moves in to save Ellie from a falling skeleton jump as the group heads for the State House. It’s a point in the Joel column. But Ellie isn’t quite ready to make small talk with a guy she knows has definitely been thinking about killing her. She gets into mischief, and the only sincere back and forth between the two is killing infected people. Does Joel feel bad killing them knowing they were once people, Ellie asks? Sometimes, says Joel.

Taken together, these two conversations form an interesting impression of the trio. They almost look like… a family? I hope nothing bad will happen!

HBO’s The Last of Us is a hit. This producer wants to clear the air.

There is an obstacle in the way to the State House: a mass of infected, seen from the roof of the hotel. We learn a bit more about the rules of the world here. As a speck of light passes over the zombies, we see them writhing in undulating motion, in unison. Tess explains that they are connected. If you step on a patch of cordyceps in one place, an underground fungal connection alerts the cordyceps elsewhere, like a trip wire.

Since this route is closed, the group chooses to go through a museum. There is a passage on the roof that will bring them closer. The facade of the museum is covered in mold, but Joel tests it with the butt of his rifle and declares it completely dry. Maybe, he reasons, the infected people inside are dead. But when they enter, Ellie comes across a body that seems recently dead. And it looks worse than the other victims; Joel and Tess are visibly panicked by the state of this corpse. But for the purposes of the trios, the only way out is to pass, so they leave in silence.

Silence is the key word here. Remember those zombies Ellie mentioned that use echolocation? Here they are! When the group reaches the second floor, the ceiling collapses behind them, obstructing their exit. The commotion also attracts two zombies; Joel reports to Ellie that these infected people cannot see and move based on sound. (These appear to be clickers, a type of zombie from the game.) An exhale from Ellie triggers one, and Joel fights it off while the second chases Tess and Ellie. At some point, Ellie and Tess break up and the focus shifts to Joel, who regroups with Ellie. The camera work here really increases the tension: by my estimation, the infected are more off-screen than on in this footage, with tight zooms keeping them away from our radar. The fight ends with Joel shooting one zombie and Tess lodging a hatchet in another.

Ellie is bitten again, but doesn’t know: if it should happen to any of us, she says interrupting herself.

You’re right? Joel asks Tess. Twisted ankle, she responds.

Review: HBO’s The Last of Us stays true to the game and hits just as hard

Joel goes to bandage Tess’s foot, but is reprimanded when he asks if she thinks the second bite might actually infect Ellie. She wants him to look on the bright side. Maybe for once, she says, they can actually win. He looks up at the golden dome of the Massachusetts State House, and in the sunlight, something resembling a smile crosses his face.

As the group approaches the State House, they see a truck. It is empty and there is a corpse nearby. A trail of blood leads inside. Tess rushes inside, only to find more corpses. One got bitten, and the healthy fought the sick, Joel determines. For him, that means the adventure is over and it’s time to go home. But Tess is adamant: Joel must now take Ellie to her destination. Ellie finds out before Joel: Tess is infected.

Her hands are shaking and her voice wavers as she asks Joel to pledge to take Ellie to Bill and Frank, who she thinks will get her out of her hands. (For the record, we don’t yet know who Bill and Frank are, though people who’ve played The Last of Us might have some idea of ​​the story.) Also: Pleading with Joel, Tess tells him that she never asked him to feel what she felt. Tess and Joel are quite close. But the takeaway here is that Tess has found something akin to post-apocalypse normalcy: love. It doesn’t seem like Joel ever did. At least he never admitted it.

As this scene unfolded, Joel remained rooted to the spot, nodding silently or shaking his head. Suddenly, one of the corpses shivers to life, and it’s a world Joel is once again comfortable in. He steps forward with authority and shoots the zombie in the head. Then, we see tendrils flying between the fingers of the corpses. The underground fungal wiring Tess was talking about before has been activated and a horde of nearby zombies are awakening. The time Tess thought she had with Joel is definitely cut short.

Save who you can save, Tess tells Joel. So he grabs Ellie and drags her out of the building, leaving Tess behind.

Tess begins flipping barrels of gasoline and scattering around grenades, intending to blow up any zombies that have arrived. But she struggles to light her lighter, attracting the attention of a zombie who’s a bit more human than the clickers we saw earlier (he has recognizable facial features, including an eye). In what may have been my least favorite sequence on this show so far, the zombie plants a smackeroo full of tendrils at Tess; it’s a cursed mirror image of the recognition and intimacy Tess wanted from Joel. (I go a little further on this scene in a separate article). As the mycelia enter his mouth, we see the lighter finally produce a flame.

From Ellie and Joels’ vantage point outside, we see an explosion erupt from the State House, with a handful of infected burning as they exit the building. Ellie looks shocked. Joel’s facial expression, meanwhile, challenges Tess’ previous assertion of his feelings for her. His gaze lingers, his eyes mist up and then he remembers Ellie, turns away from the State House and continues walking.

Questions and Comments

This episode is all about Tess. She can envision a future. She wants to know things about other people. Episode 2 is about her personality refracting from Ellie and Joel, and what’s revealed about the main characters in that light. I’ve seen a number of YouTube videos theorizing that the source of the fungal infection is contaminated flour. Sarah, Joel, and Tommy ostensibly avoid any foods containing flour in Episode 1, and in this episode, the outbreak originates from a flour and grain factory in Indonesia. It’s an interesting easter egg if you’re into that sort of thing (although I’m not). There is a clip in the intro sequence where we see the face of an abstract person. Fungal growth then continues out of the front, just as cordyceps really do for their insect hosts. Well, if you care about that, Ellie says the word spores around the 20 minute mark. Eat your heart. That’s this week’s edition of Spore Watch. I wouldn’t count on this recurring segment. A frog plays the piano in this episode. The piano sounds surprisingly good for being submerged in water and arguably untuned for about 20 years. All of the piano tuners I’ve spoken to say you need to tune them at least once a year or the pins will get messed up. Maybe I got scammed.

Episode 1: When You’re Lost in Darkness

