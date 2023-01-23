When will the UK strike date for February 2023 be confirmed?





Get free morning headline emails on news from reporters around the worldSign up for free morning headline emails

The huge wave of industrial action the UK saw in December and January is likely to continue into February.

In the absence of resolve to speak with union representatives in several key industries, the month kicks off with a massive National Day of Action on February 1 that will bring together multidisciplinary experts to jointly pursue wages amid inflation. . A serious cost of living crisis.

Rishi Sunaks’ government has so far preferred to take a hard line in the negotiations, claiming that given the country’s economic plight, it does not have the money to approve the required pay rises.

But polls show that strikers continue to enjoy the support of a majority of the public, from train drivers and railroad workers to nurses, emergency service workers, teachers and civil servants.

While traffic disruptions and NHS disruptions have caused inconvenience to many, most still see frontline workers as justified fighting for better pay and improved working conditions within important industries.

The strike dates scheduled for February are:

Wednesday 1st February

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS), representing approximately 100,000 civil servants, will stage a round-the-clock protest involving government departments, driving test centers, museums, and port and airport officials.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) in England and Wales will also strike, and some 70,000 teaching staff from 150 universities will join the University and College Union (UCU) protests.

Train drivers belonging to the Aslef and RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) unions will also strike.

Friday 3rd February

Aslef and RMT train drivers strike.

Monday 6th February

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) go on strike for 12 hours.

Paramedics, first aid assistants, call handlers and other workers belonging to the GMB union will go on strike, as will ambulance workers from the Unite union working in the West Midlands, East Midlands, North West, North East and Wales trusts.

Tuesday 7th February

Royal College of Nursing members go on strike for another 12 hours.

Thursday 9th February

CSP Board strike puts NHS physiotherapy staff on picket lines.

Tuesday 14th February

Welsh NEU members walk out again on Valentine’s Day.

Thursday 16th February

In Northern Ireland, Unite members who work in the health and social care sector and work as ambulance workers start the first of two 48-hour strikes.

Friday 17th February

Unite members’ above activities continue in Northern Ireland.

Monday 20th February

Paramedics, first aid assistants, call handlers and other staff from GMB unions will go on strike more, uniting ambulance workers across trusts in the North East, East Midlands and Wales.

Wednesday, February 22

Unite ambulance workers strike in North West England.

Thursday 23rd February

A second 48-hour strike of medical and social workers and ambulance workers with Unite begins in Northern Ireland.

Friday 24th February

The above activity by Unite members continues in Northern Ireland.

Tuesday 28th February

NEU members from the north of England, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber region went on strike.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/strike-dates-february-2023-rail-nhs-b2266982.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos