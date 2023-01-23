“The Last of Us” Episode 2 Recap





After a very promising first episode, The Last of Us is shaping up to be the best video game adaptation we’ve ever seen. Say what you will about the Halo TV series or the moaning Sonic the Hedgehog movies, but HBO and The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann are really working on a whole new level. Whether it was because of Druckman’s involvement or his commitment to the source material, The Last of Uss premiere simply had the right sauce. It certainly helps that the series has a spectacular lead in Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, a smuggler in a post-apocalyptic zombie world, but The Last of Us has such a phenomenal story that the odds were always in favor of its success.

This story, featuring classic Lone Wolf and Cub elements, features Joel smuggling a young girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who has been infected with the zombie fungus virus, cordyceps, but doesn’t recover. never returned. It sounds eerily similar to other stories, such as Netflixs Sweet Tooth, James Camerons Aliens, Star Wars’s The Mandalorian (which also stars Pascal), or dare we say The Walking Dead, but when it works, it works. And The Last of Us just works.

When we stopped last week, Joel, Ellie, and his smuggling partner, Tess (Anna Torv), are now off the grid. They escaped from the QZ, a quarantine zone run by Fedra (the Federal Disaster Response Agency), where uninfected survivors are held as prisoners. A cool rebel group exists there called the Fireflies, but we are long gone from this place now. (Hope these guys are okay!) Instead, we have a somewhat convoluted plot involving Joel needing a car battery to find his missing brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna). Unfortunately, this car battery was sold to the Fireflies by a guy named Robert. So now Joel has been forced to make a deal with the Fireflies to smuggle Ellie out of the QZ in exchange for the car battery. It’s a classic video game style quest. Go kill the boss, bring me his eye, and I’ll upgrade your armor. Maybe Joel could have an even prettier jacket.

We pick up this episode in Jakarta, Indonesia, where the initial outbreak apparently began. A doctor tells us that there is no vaccine or medicine that can stop this epidemic. Bomb, she said. Start bombing. Bombard this city and all its inhabitants. If the infection has reached America by the time we catch up with Joel and Ellie, then everything must have been really bad. The city we saw with the tilted skyscraper at the end of the first episode was also not a good sign that everything outside of the QZ is habitable.

Even though Ellie lived long after an infected person was supposed to turn into a fungus monster, Joel is convinced it’s only a matter of time. As we saw in the first episode, he also has problems with his daughter. However, they still smuggled Ellie out of the QZ, and whatever happens to her could be the cure for this whole outbreak. There may be a Camp Firefly full of doctors out west working on the vaccine and they are very interested in Ellie’s condition. Now I say maybe because this is not my first rodeo with this type of story. I’ve never played The Last of Us. So I’m in the same boat as some of you newcomers to the story. But I saw my fair share of post-apocalyptic Rock Candy Mountains. Joel’s disbelieving attitude is right there with me.

The group stumbles upon a hotel building that has become something of a swamp. Tiny frogs, limited mobility and creepy skeletons. Raw! I imagine Ellie saying something in the video game like, Uh-oh! Looks like we need to find another way to get to the other side, or, Press X to climb, Joel! I know the HBO series can’t make Ellie say lines like, Joel, did you know you can hold L2 to lock on enemies? but I still want her to say it. Evil.

The building gets weirder and weirder the deeper the crew goes, so maybe they should stop? Against my warnings, however, they drag themselves through the dark halls of Resident Evil’s house of horrors until they nearly die. It’s similar to how, if you search your whole house for a bug, you’re sure to find one, so you better not look. The infected make strange clicking noises reminiscent of echolocation and eventually find Joel and the gang. He shines a flashlight on one of their mushroom faces and the beast doesn’t notice, so they seem to be working on sounds only. Like any zombie, you can still kill him with two headshots. Everyone survives the encounter, but Ellie is bitten again. Well, if that were to happen to any of us, she jokes.

Not so fast! Tess was also bitten. Ellie’s wound is healing completely, but Tess’ neck looks awful. Worse still, all the fireflies at the rendezvous point are already dead and infected. Tess sacrifices herself in a massive explosion that also kills the dozens of infected people now running in their direction, but not before one of them plants a big kiss. It’s definitely one of the ways they can spread the infection, but it’s nasty as hell. Next week, our quest to find the Doctors’ magical paradise continues.

Josh Rosenberg is an entertainment writer living in Brooklyn, keeping a steady diet of one movie a day; his past work can be found on CBR, Spin, Insider and on his personal blog at Roseandblog.com.

