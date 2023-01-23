‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: What Happened?





The following story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 2.

The best sci-fi and horror stories know the importance of shifting gears. Halloween isn’t all Michael Myers stabs at; John Carpenter and Debra Hill knew that for impact to be felt, you had to build character and tension along the way. 1979’s Alien is a classic for the chest-bursting sequence, yes, but also for the way director Ridley Scott masterfully constructs the feeling of claustrophobic dread throughout the film’s 1 hour and 57 minutes.

After an 80-minute first episode filled with plot, character, and action, The Last of Us smartly slows things down. Episode 2, directed by co-showrunner and The Last of Us game creator Neil Druckmann, contains only a few major plot-based points, instead opting for us to spend time with the characters and the world we only now get to know .

As we discuss key points from the episode, “Infected,” below, I would like to reiterate once again that while many come to The Last of Us from the perspective of being a fan of the 2013 game, I have not played. I’m a big fan of horror, sci-fi, and the post-apocalyptic genre, though, and I’ve largely managed to shield myself from major plot points. Some may look at this show from a standpoint of comparison to the source material, we have a story that does that too! but my attempt is to look at this with fresh eyes.

The majority of this episode takes place in the current timeline of 2023, and it looks like most of the upcoming series will. In our upcoming recaps, we’ll continue to break things down by year where applicable, but where no date is given, you can assume we’re talking about the post-outbreak period of 2023.

And without further ado, let’s get to “Infected”.

2003

HBO

Much like how the first episode opens with the unsettling 1968 sequence (featuring the prescient scientist played by John Hannah), “Infected” begins with a cold opening. If you listen closely to the reports from the first episode of The Last of Us, you can hear reports of the unrest in Jakarta, that Sarah (Nico Parker) is noting Joel (Pedro Pascal) and that Tommy (Gabriel Luna) is in Indonesia. Here, The Last of Us takes us to Jakarta for the origin of the outbreak, or at least as far back as the authorities of this world could go.

The episode opens with Indonesian government officials picking up Ibu Ratna, a woman who was enjoying her mid-afternoon lunch and who also happens to be a professor of mycology at the University of Indonesia. Things happened and you can predict what they were. A woman, for no reason, became enraged. She had a bite on her leg and bit others. The government, the official explains, picked up the others and reveals with horror that they were executed despite failing to follow proper post-bite protocols. Putting this sequence at the start of the episode really hammers home the point that we’re not losing monsters, but people.

Ibu is initially in disbelief at the Cordyceps growing in the body the government official is having him examine. But once she accepts it, and learns that there are others who have likely been bitten, she adopts the same mindset as the scientist we met on TV in 1968. : we are going to lose.

The official asks her about a treatment or a vaccine, an idea she quickly refutes. She has an idea to propose: the bombardment. This introduces a theme that will return later in the episode: the suggestion that sacrificing innocent lives, in this case, might be the only way to save humanity. Ibu asks to join his family for, presumably, their final moments.

Not quite Cormac McCarthy’s route, but close

HBO

As we enter 2023 for most of the episode, we see the aftermath of the bombings, which we believe hit multiple cities. Some have been successful, and some not so much, explains Tess (Anna Torv) shortly after the episode begins as she, Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) walk past a large crater in the ground. Before they get there, Joel and Tess have to make a decision about Ellie, who was clearly bitten, but obviously didn’t turn around. They debate whether or not to shoot her (spoiler: they don’t), then emerge from their dark shelter to take Ellie where Marlene needed her to go: a Firefly HQ across town where the Doctors can work to find a cure from his seemingly miraculous blood.

As the three leads down the deserted and desolate road, it’s clear that Ellie hasn’t been out for a long time. She’s heard rumors about infected people, some that Tess can laugh at and some that… well, it’s easier to say nothing than to say something scary. It’s sorry here, but for Ellie to come out and see the light and the fact that it’s safe outdoors, well, it’s not as scary as it looks. There are no roses there either!

They wonder if they will get where they need to go by taking “the long way or the short way”, before realizing that “the short way” is also “the dead way”. Easy choice there…until they see there are tons of infected people squirming around on the floor. The long way is now also the impossible way. We are learning right now that the Cordyceps infecting the world is, in essence, a connected being; one smells something, everything smells something, as long as they are touched by the roots in the ground. It’s kind of a hive mind, and it’s terrifying.

Along this route, we also learn that Ellie’s parents are both dead and she was first bitten by shock, when she wasn’t meant to be. But she’s still there long after the fact, and that’s what’s important.

Meet the clickers

HBO

While the hotel that Joel, Tess, and Ellie first tried to walk through turned out to be a dead end (filled with water and dead bodies), they know there’s a path across from the fourth floor of the Bostonian Museum. As Joel and Tess arm themselves before going up, the fungal roots outside the museum appear to be dry; there’s a chance there’s no infected inside. Ellie, wanting a gun for herself, notes that she has a spare hand. Joel congratulates her on her accomplishment.

Once inside, however, it’s clearly not as dry as they thought. A guy got his guts ripped out, and it’s not the same kind of bite Ellie saw. Joël warns: from now on, we will not only be silent, we will be silent.

A slow, tense sequence finds our heroes encountering the most gruesome Infected yet. Joel silently warns Ellie that these creatures once known as humans can hear, but cannot see. But for some reason they can’t be quiet enough, and all of a sudden, deranged monsters are roaring in front of their face and lots of action.

After much struggle, Joel and Tess manage to kill the clickers named for the clicking sound they make as they move and escape onto the roof of the museum. Ellie, we see, got bitten again. Joel is worried, but Tess begs him to get a win for once already. Agree with Tess!

Sorry Tess

HBO

The final moments of “Infected” are both overwhelming and hopeful. When they arrive at what was once Fireflies HQ, they instead see a pile of corpses; Joel, at this point, is insightful. It was not a FEDRA attack, but rather some members of the group infected and violently tearing each other apart. Joel wants to turn around and go home, but there’s literally something eating away at Tess.

Ellie finds out before Joel, but there’s no coming home for Tess. She’s been bitten (“Oops,” says Anna Torv heartbreakingly, always with just the right amount of snark), and hook or crook realizes that’ll be the end of the line for her. But she gets bitten and infected so fast it looks bad! It’s just further proof of the miracle happening within Ellie, whose last bite once again feels like a scratch. Joel is still reluctant, but Tess tells him he needs to bring Ellie to their smuggler friends, Bill and Frank (who we’ll meet next week). Joel is reluctant but accepts.

There is another problem. When an infected corpse was slaughtered, the fungal roots felt it. The Infected Treasure now knows the trio’s whereabouts and they arrive. Joel and Ellie have to leave; Ellie doesn’t want to leave her, but Joel knows what he has to do. As he shares a long final look with Tess, they run away, Ellie screaming but Joel just moves and gets them out of there.

Like the bombardment referenced in the open cold and the crater of a bombardment we saw on Joel, Ellie, and Tess’ walk earlier in the episode, we know that’s a way to eliminate a lot of those monsters at once. Tess spills a lot of gasoline and grenades on the ground, and knowing her time is up, foresees a blaze of glory.

As an infected creature manages to dig its roots down its throat, one of the grossest things we’ll see on TV in 2023, chances are it’ll eventually get its lighter to grab, blasting a whole bunch of infected and sending the episode off with a blaze of (relative) glory.

Our latest glimpse finds Joel and Ellie together, watching the explosion that likely saved their lives if not bought them a lot of time, with Tess now nothing more than a memory. Joel, now, may be facing his biggest character-testing question, but is that his only motivation still seeking Tommy? Or will Tess’s words (and her own experience) convince her cold heart to begin to warm to Ellie as a person and her potential importance to the world?

