Who’s on strike today? All UK strike dates confirmed as January 2023





Get free morning headline emails on news from reporters around the worldSign up for free morning headline emails

The UK’s winter of discontent continues into the new year after raging strikes during the month of December paralyzed the country and put Christmas in jeopardy for many.

Nurses, railway staff, postal workers, G4S staff, London bus drivers, Eurostar security agents, Border Guard agents, Heathrow baggage handlers, Scottish teachers, driving examiners and road workers have all been sidelined in recent weeks due to disputes between employers and unions. went on strike At a time when the UK is mired in economic crisis, questions about pay and working conditions continue to be raised.

Some of these conflicts were unresolved, leading many unions to take further industrial action in January.

Rishi Sunaks’ government has so far preferred to take a hard line in the negotiations, claiming that given the country’s current economic predicament, it does not have the money to approve the required pay rises.

But strikers, from train drivers and railroad workers to nurses, emergency services, teachers and civil servants, continue to enjoy a majority of public support in the polls.

Below is a list of all strikes scheduled for the remainder of January 2023, with more to follow in February.

Monday 23rd January

Unison and Unite members working for the ambulance service in the UK will go on another strike, as will some ambulance workers belonging to the GMB union in the West Midlands.

Tuesday 24th January

GMB paramedics in northwest England are on strike.

Wednesday 25th January

Abellio’s London bus workers take action primarily affecting the south and west of the capital.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are also protesting for higher wages in South Ayrshire and Edinburgh.

Thursday 26th January

Abellio’s London bus workers go on strike.

Unite paramedics strike in Northern Ireland.

Physiotherapists in the UK will go on strike over pay and staffing disputes.

EIS teachers on strike in Midlothian and West Dunbartonshire.

Friday 27th January

EIS teachers on strike in Renfrewshire and Falkirk.

Saturday 28th January

PCS union court staff resume strike in England and Wales.

Monday 30th January

EIS teachers on strike in Aberdeenshire and the Scottish Borders.

Tuesday 31st January

EIS teachers on strike in Highlands and West Lothian.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/uk-strikes-unison-ambulance-strike-dates-b2266976.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos