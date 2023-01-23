Last of Us creators explain Cordyceps mushroom zombies are changing the game





You’ve probably already noticed that the mushroom in HBO’s The Last of Us works a little differently than it does in the games, particularly in the way the Cordyceps mushroom, based on the actual mushrooms of the same name, spreads among people. humans. The spores are out and the mushroom network is here.

Spores in games serve the atmosphere of games: with the right light, you can see spores spilling out of cracked doors, a warning of the danger that lies within. It’s the signal that the characters, usually Joel, should put on their masks to avoid infection, though Ellies’ immunity means that Shell only ever needs the mask to blend in. But there’s no way gas masks could work on the show. You can’t hide the faces of your main characters behind a bulky mask; it’s not The Mandalorian, after all.

The show [is] taking a more realistic approach to the story and the world, The Last of Us writer and creator Neil Druckmann told Polygon. If we wanted to deal with it realistically and there were spores nearby, the characters would be wearing gas masks all the time. Then we lose so much, which is perhaps the most important part of the journey, is what’s going on inside behind their eyes, in their soul, in their being. For that logistical reason, we were like, Let’s find a different vector.

The vector that Druckmann and the writers of The Last of Us chose was the mushroom network. It’s a concept based on real mushroom science: we see mushrooms as they burst through the earth. The pieces we see are the fruiting bodies of the whole organism, the rest hidden beneath the surface of the Earth. This part is called the mycelium, the threads that spread underground and connect fungi and trees in a mycorrhizal network, a natural network similar to the Internet, some mushroom experts call it the forest network. Trees, fungi, and other plants use these networks to transport water and other nutrients and to communicate in different ways, often stretching for miles and miles.

Mushroom webs, made up of sprawling tendrils, work similarly in The Last of Us on HBO, but instead of transferring information about where nutrients need to go, it alerts the web of infected on a host. potential: humans. Individual infected people join the network as spindly tendrils grow into an opening in their body, often a bite. (In Episode 2, we see a more unique method of spread: an infected body leans over Tess for a kiss, tendrils spurting from her mouth into hers.) The fungus spreads rapidly and overtakes all functions except l want to spread.

[We wanted] feel like these things are interconnected. They can rise against us en masse, Druckmann said. But also how they pass it from person to person, it just became this really disturbing thing, which was like, Oh, this is delicious. We have to use this.

The shift from spores to tendrils and the mushroom network adds another layer of tension to how the infected function. It is no longer enough to simply remain stealthy and silent. One wrong move could mean activating a network of monsters that move en masse and know your exact location.

It’s a nice change in the video game, the spores themselves don’t pose a threat. You can’t choose when to put on a gas mask or when to take it off; the developers have made this decision for you, and the player is right in the game in this sense. Take off the gas masks and the game wouldn’t change much. It’s just something that happens: gas masks on and then gas masks off.

There are also plans to frame the show around an airborne pandemic, as gaming website Kotaku wrote after the premiere of the first episode. The Last of Us may be a tough watch in this regard, and potentially a reason why the concept of spores was scrapped in favor of a mushroom network. After all, there’s still that same sense of mystery with tendrils, but with the added tension of communication between infected. Mushrooms have a world map that is invisible to anyone else; their sole purpose is to spread the fungus.

