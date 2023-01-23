Weekly Deals: Best Smartphone Deals in US, Germany and UK





We are back with another offer from around the world. This week we have a selection of deals from the US, UK and Germany. Use the links below to go to a specific country.

USA

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is one controller that’s fast, but far from a fairly inexpensive gaming phone. The 512GB storage version retails for $500, providing room for plenty of games. Game running on 6.7 OLED display with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 144Hz refresh rate (and HDR10+ support). The 4,800mAh battery is quite large, and the phone supports 68W wired charging (0-100% in 35 minutes) and 15W wireless.

Another 144Hz phone from Motorola is the Edge (2021). This instead has a 6.8 LCD (again with FHD+ resolution, HDR10) and is powered by a Snapdragon 778G with flagship Adreno 642L GPU. A 256GB phone goes down to $300.

Nokia G400 is an affordable 5G phone powered by Snapdragon 480+ chipset. At $200, it’s not too far from Motorola. Still, $100 is $100. Aside from the slower chipset, it only has 64GB of storage (but expandable via microSD).

Here are a few cheap Amazon tablets. At $60, the 2022 Fire HD 8 is cheap enough to make it a dedicated streaming device or one that can be used for Zoom calls. There’s a Plus version that adds an extra gigabyte of RAM (this one only has 2GB), includes a faster charger (9W vs. 5W), and supports wireless charging.

The 2021 Fire HD 10’s larger, higher-resolution display might be better suited for streaming Netflix, Prime Video, or Disney. These larger slates always come with a 9W charger, but the Plus model has more RAM (4GB versus 3GB) and wireless charging.

If you want a tablet for your little ones, the Kids Edition is a better choice. First of all, they come with a very thick case that can withstand a few bumps. It also comes with a parent dashboard and curated content (for ages 3-7). It’s also worth mentioning that the above tablet comes with lock screen ads that cost $15 to remove. Kids tablet has no ads.

Finally, additional storage in the form of a microSD card. Most phones no longer have memory card slots, but some do, including the Nokia G400. Kindle tablets also have expandable storage.

Samsung EVO Select 256GB is under $20 and 512GB is $48. This card offers speeds of up to 130MB/s and is UHS-I and A2 rated, so you can move some apps. If you need a card for your dash cam or action cam, the Samsung Pro Endurance better handles the wear and tear of long writes.

Germany

The price of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series is the subject of much speculation, but you can avoid the high price by buying the Galaxy S21 FE instead. Unlike other European S21 models, it has a Snapdragon 888 chip. It’s a year old at this point, but it’s much cheaper than the S22/S22+ (much more expensive than the S23/S23+).

A cheaper option if you’re underpowered is the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. It has a similar 120Hz 6.5 FHD+ Super AMOLED display, but it lags behind in terms of chipset performance (Exynos 1280) and camera (64+12+5+5MP). Still, as a new A-series Samsung, you’ll get excellent software support.

With Samsung’s next-gen foldable half a year away, we have an interesting offer offering the Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition for the price of a regular Z Flip4. Amazon now doesn’t let you customize the look, so you’ll have to choose from several pre-made color combinations. However, the 8/256GB version is priced the same as the regular 8/128GB version, which is fine in our eyes.

The Bose QuietComfort SE, which has fairly similar specs to the recently released QC 45, was launched as a 350 but has already dropped to a 220. It’s comfortable, has a 24-hour battery life and great active noise cancellation, making it perfect for long flights.

uk

There are quite a few offers for the Google Pixel 7 Pro, including the 720 which is well below the 850 price in the official store. However, I picked up a unit that Amazon sells and ships for 788.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G dropped to 350 in 12/256GB increments on the official store thanks to a promotion, but 400 in 8/128GB. If you want to get it cheap, you can get the 8/128GB model for 240 pieces on Amazon.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 is a 32 display with 1080p resolution (60Hz, 250nits, HDR10). It has an easy wired connection to your PC, but also supports wireless mirroring Apples AirPlay and wireless DeX. This is a full-featured Tizen smart TV, so you can run video and game streaming apps and control your SmartThings devices.

