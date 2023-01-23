The Last of Us HBO Release Schedule





The Last of Us has everyone in shock episode after episode as the beloved video game tells its story in a new way. And if you’re like everyone who’s tuned in, you don’t want to miss a second of the action. As Ellie and Joel’s story continues to unfold, so do the spoilers, especially if you don’t watch weekly to see what happens. (And unlike most shows on our screens these days, The Last of Us isn’t available for a full season yet.) Of course, you can wait until all the episodes are available on HBO Max to watch them. in one sitting, but watching in real time will give you pauses between thrilling moments.

TL; DR HBO is doing us all a favor by releasing the episodes weekly. And while it’s somewhat boring to wait week after week, at least it follows a consistent schedule that makes it easy to catch up even if you skip a week. Prepare to set some alarms and cancel some plans, because here’s a breakdown of The Last of Us episode release schedule so you don’t miss a moment.

When and where do The Last of Us episodes drop?

Episodes are available every Sunday, starting January 15. Fans who have access to HBO’s cable channel can watch live at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT or they can use their cable connection to watch the show on HBO Max. Viewers who only subscribe to HBO Max can also tune in at the same time to watch it from the app.

HBO

Here is the release schedule for The Last of Us:

The first season will consist of nine episodes, each released on a weekly basis.

Episode 1: “When You’re Lost in Darkness” – January 15, 2023 Episode 2: “Infected” – January 22, 2023 Episode 3: “TBA” – January 29, 2023 Episode 4: “TBA” – February 5, 2023 Episode 5: “TBA” – 12 February 2023Episode 6: “TBA” – February 19, 2023 Episode 7: “TBA” – February 26, 2023Episode 8: “TBA” – March 5, 2023Episode 9: “TBA” – March 12, 2023Will there be another season?

We certainly hope so! With the excellent critical reception and the number of fans falling in love with the series, a season 2 seems like a no-brainer. However, this *is* television, so anything can happen. There’s plenty of story left and even a full sequel video game available, chances are we’ll see more in the future!

