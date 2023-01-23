Chinese investment in Western Hemisphere raises concerns for US, says SOUTHCOM commander





The United States faces increased competition in a number of sectors, particularly from China in the Western Hemisphere, which raises new security concerns, the head of the Southern Command said Thursday. the United States.

Army General Lara Richardson, speaking before the Atlantic Council, questioned the People’s Republic of China’s investment in infrastructure in Central and South America.

“We see encroachment; we see the tentacles of the PRC [Peoples Republic of China] in our neighborhood,” Richardson said.

Richardson again expressed concern that 21 of the 31 nations in the commands’ area of ​​responsibility have signed on with Beijing’s Belt and Road Infrastructure Initiative. Another concern for regional security, 17 of the Chinese projects in Central and South America involve the construction of deep-sea ports. Five major infrastructure projects line the Panama Canal.

To complicate matters, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the region’s economy. Before the pandemic, around 107 million people in the region lived in poverty; the number now exceeds 170 million, she says.

The economic difficulties have a number of governments in the Western Hemisphere wondering who might have the best financial deal to provide the development needed for reconstruction and expansion, Richardson said. These governments feel a sense of urgency from their citizens that they must move forward with building ports, airfields and highways and improving telecommunications to improve their standard of living.

Even before the pandemic, Beijing entered the realm of building infrastructure to expand its influence in Africa and the Western Hemisphere. In some cases, she says, there’s no one else bidding for the job.

For example, in the region, Chinas Huawei is the main telecommunications provider and is installing its 5G networks to replace its existing old networks. Dual-use companies like Huawei worry Richardson, she said.

The United States has warned for years that the company’s close ties to the Chinese government pose serious risks to nations’ security and intelligence cooperation.

Chinese investment in mining operations, particularly in the lithium triangle of Bolivia, Chile and Argentina and copper in Peru, is also a problem, she said. Lithium is essential for the manufacture of batteries, the demand for which has rapidly increased as the automotive industry switches from fossil fuels to electric propulsion.

Along with China’s increased involvement in infrastructure, Beijing has undertaken the largest military buildup of its conventional and strategic forces in history.

China is the region’s largest trading partner, followed by the United States. The country depends on Central and South America for 36% of its food supply, she said.

We need to step up our game, Richardson said. Later, she added, we were not investing in the region as we could or should be.

Organized criminal activity in the region is a $310 billion a year business that has grown beyond drug trafficking to include illegal mining, logging and fishing as well as human trafficking. Human being. Additionally, transnational criminal cartels are actively involved in money laundering, sometimes using branches of Chinese banks.

As regional governments place more and more responsibility on their security forces to counter widespread and growing criminal activity, they have turned more often to their military to bolster policing, Richardson said.

You can’t just go after everyone; you have to go to the sources,” she said. “It’s at the top of [those governments] to-do lists.

For its part in this effort, the command has strengthened training that emphasizes human rights, the rule of law and the professionalization of their military, Richardson said.

The key elements of this professionalization lie in the development of a functional and effective non-commissioned officer corps and in the important role that women can play in a country’s armed forces, as was the case in Ukraine, said Richardson.

The amount of Pentagon resources devoted to Southern Command forces us to use other levers that our competitors do not have.

Using the USNS Comforts (T-AH 20) Continuing Promise Deployment hospital ship last year in six Caribbean and Central American countries to illustrate one of the levers, Richardson said.

She said the ship takes on medical students to provide real life experiences for their education, sets up clinics to treat sick and injured patients in coliseums, warehouses and remote villages. Medical personnel also provide necessary surgeries aboard the ship while technicians go ashore to repair broken medical equipment.

Comforts medical staff also conduct tabletop exercises with their counterparts on the best ways to respond to natural disasters and crises like the pandemic.

She also cited the strong partnership programs between National Guard units from states and 24 countries in professionalizing the armed forces.

In addition to field training and U.S. military schools open to foreign militaries, the command participates in large ongoing exercises, such as UNITAS, a naval exercise now in its 69th year. Twenty nations took part last year.

As for Russia, Richardson said Moscow had stepped up its disinformation campaign through outlets such as RT, its cable network, to influence national policy, but its possible ambitions to base forces in the Western Hemisphere had stagnated following its invasion of Ukraine.

Richardson said Russia remains a key partner with Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua for political support and military sales.

Sanctions imposed on the Kremlin for its aggression, however, dried up its ability to send spare parts to nations that had purchased Russian military equipment in the past, opening a door for the United States to equip neighboring militaries.

Nations see what we are doing in Ukraine, proving that the United States is a reliable partner in providing security and economic development, Richardson said.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.usni.org/2023/01/22/chinese-investment-in-western-hemisphere-raising-concerns-for-u-s-says-southcom-commander The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos