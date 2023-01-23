The Last of Us: Episode 2 Review





This review contains full spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us, now available on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 review.

Episode 2 of The Last of Us greets us with another cold open that further shows Neil Druckmann’s desire to expand this world beyond that of his original game. While not essential to Joel and Ellie’s journey, it offers compelling information that explains how the mushroom works for newcomers, as well as fascinating new context for those familiar. Cast in Jakarta in 2003, we witness the very beginning of the pandemic that will soon sweep the globe in a chilling sequence that sees all hope drained from Professor Ratna thanks to a fantastically nuanced performance. A scene filled with quiet dread, it ends with the loudest of suggestions – the bombardment of an entire city. It’s deeply effective and an ominous foreshadowing of today’s hopeless spectacles as we’re transported to a bombed-out Boston.

Bella Ramsey continues to be excellent as Ellie, providing humorous relief in a world that offers very little. She is dependent but resourceful and, above all, eager to learn as the true horrors of the entire world are gradually revealed to her. In these early stages, there aren’t many signs of establishing a relationship with Joel, who still sees his transportation as a way to reach his brother Tommy in Wyoming. If anything, it’s Tess taking more space to care for Ellie and teach her about the world outside the walls of QZ. Anna Torv is terrific all over, displaying warmth beneath a scarred, steely surface. She and Pedro Pascal do a great job of creating a tangible story between the two in relatively short screen time. Both display those tough exteriors, but are also able to show trust and affection for each other.

The set design continues to be one of the highlights of the show with nature reclaiming every building, car and dining table in full motion. There’s a reminder that these once bustling cities no longer belong to humanity at every turn as fungal strands twist through the streets like the electricity that powered them. No image is as striking as the massive gathering of an infected colony seen from above, complete with a chilling explanation from Tess of how they can function as one organism. A group of this size is a terrifying prospect, but sometimes just one different type of infected can inspire much greater fear.

We discover our first Clicker, the echo-locating race of infected, whose chattering voice is the last heard by most who encounter her – like the croaking battle cry of the Predator mixed with a macabre scream. They’re also a horror to watch, with their deformed fungal heads contrasting with what’s left of their (mostly) human bodies. There is no irony lost that our first real encounter with one of them takes place in a museum – leading them to not only take over present-day humanity, but also a place designed to preserve our past. Clickers roam the museum floor like the velociraptors in Jurassic Park’s kitchen, launching themselves with similar suddenness when alerted. The close-ups reflect a young Joe Mazzello in a prime example of slowly bubbling tension brought to a sharp, explosive boil by the cracking of glass on a floor that will soon be covered in chunks of bloody chanterelle mushrooms.

It’s an action scene that perfectly matches the aesthetic of its world: ugly, inelegant and brutal.

It’s an action scene that perfectly matches the aesthetic of its world: ugly, inelegant and brutal. Sound is also used brilliantly throughout the episode. Distant screams, anything like clicking, and even a frog jumping on a piano key had the ability to get on my nerves. The score is used sparingly throughout, but to great effect, reduced mostly to pulses and drones in high-tension moments, but excels when the game’s guitar plucks soundtrack its devastating closing moments.

It’s an ending that gives Tess one of the most memorable screen departures in recent memory. We may not have known her that long, but her presence will no doubt be missed – not only by us but also by Joel, who is clearly overwhelmed by her sacrifice in a brilliantly acted scene by Torv and Pascal. While it doesn’t quite pack the punch it did in the game, as we spent far less time with this version of her, it’s definitely more gruesome. The frankly disgusting Kiss of Death pretty much validates Druckmann and Craig Mazins’ creative decision to opt for tendrils over spores as the fungus spreads. Their slow, creeping nature resembles xenomorph mouths passing through Cronenberg and is the very definition of horror. It’s shocking, brutal, and yet another reminder that this world is ready to take on anyone at any time.

