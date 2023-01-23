Trump v Biden: How are their policies different on the US-Mexico border? | American immigration





Under Donald Trump, Americans have faced an almost constant onslaught of racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric and policy, particularly regarding the US-Mexico border, as the same man who led chants on building a wall there won the 2016 presidential election and took control of the Oval Office for the next four years.

Vulnerable migrants were staging an invasion, Trump said. The US asylum system, a key commitment to its humanitarian values, was ridiculous and nonsensical. Immigrants of color made headlines because they supposedly came from shitty countries, and Mexican immigrants were called drug dealers, criminals, and rapists.

After such public vitriol and humanitarian scandals, Joe Biden presented himself as the anti-Trump candidate who would restore honor and decency to the presidency, in part by building a just and humane immigration system. One of his campaign statements noted: Most Americans can trace their family history to a choice, a choice to leave behind everything familiar in search of new opportunities and a new life. Joe Biden understands that this is an irrefutable source of our strength.

Initially, Biden delivered, with a flurry of executive actions and other first steps to undo Trump’s crackdown. But when the number of people entering the United States from Mexico without permission rapidly increased, his more tempered tactics became a political liability, giving Republicans the fuel to spin false but compelling some narratives about an open and poorly managed border. .

Soon, Bidens’ top political operatives began pushing him for a tougher approach, while some of his immigration experts jumped ship, unable to stomach the application of some of the same Trump-era practices as they hated.

Amid such an ideological quagmire, a reactive, confusing, and often contradictory immigration agenda has emerged from this administration. And now, new policies are being chastised by advocates and even some serving Democrats for seemingly plagiarizing Trump’s own playbook, without meaningful input from Congress or organizations on the ground.

So, is the Biden White House simply a more politically correct Trump 2.0 on immigration at the US-Mexico border? We compare and contrast.

President Joe Biden speaks with Border Protection Police at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing between Mexico and the United States in Texas in January. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty ImagesApply deterrence

Much of Trump’s and Bidens’ border strategies hinge on the idea that if the US government puts up enough barriers and gets rid of enough incentives, people will stop trying to come.

So far, this theory hasn’t really caught on, the US has continued to experience record numbers of migrants and asylum seekers on its southwestern border, despite decades of presidents pursuing this prevention paradigm. by deterrence. But, on an already hyper-politicized, hyper-policed, and hyper-policed ​​border, the last two administrations have still relied heavily on the enforcement-focused infrastructure and plans inherited from their predecessors.

Recently, the Biden administration announced it would expedite expedited removals, although it previously reversed Trump’s own expansion of such expedited removals. Under this practice, migrants can be quickly repatriated without ever seeing a judge.

Biden officials also said they would propose a new rule to further limit asylum eligibility, a move that has drawn ire from advocates who have previously fought similar bans under Trump.

Deported to danger

The most infamous dividing line between the Trump and Bidens approaches to people arriving at the US-Mexico border today was the two administrations’ controversial use of a health care law to deny millions of migrants and potential asylum seekers the opportunity to seek protection, apparently in violation of their national and international rights.

Many people subject to this policy often referred to by its shorthand title, Title 42, have been stranded or deported to unsafe conditions in Mexico, or are quickly returned to the unstable and sometimes deadly realities at home that many of them have risked their lives and their physical integrity. to escape. Others die trying to circumvent closed entry points.

A Texas woman protests Title 42 during a march in solidarity with migrants arriving at the border. Photograph: Paul Ratje/Reuters

The Trump administration invoked Title 42 ostensibly as a public health measure during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and used it to rapidly deport hundreds of thousands of people, including nearly 16,000 unaccompanied children. .

Biden stopped enforcing the aggressive unaccompanied children policy, but continued to deport individuals and families. Many stuck in Mexico because of Title 42 were later murdered, raped or kidnapped, with more than 13,480 reports of violent attacks during Bidens presidency alone.

Although the Biden administration finally announced plans to end Title 42 restrictions last year, ongoing litigation has kept them in place for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, even as officials publicly oppose the use of the policy, they have repeatedly expanded its use, sharply, to target Venezuelans and now also Nicaraguans, Haitians and Cubans.

These policy changes have been accompanied by the creation of limited legal avenues, but their eligibility requirements require a level of financial resources and international connections that the most vulnerable and forcibly displaced people from the western hemispheres are unlikely to be able to afford. produce.

Don’t just show up at the border, Biden warned of potential migrants. Stay where you are and apply legally from there.

A man protests separation from his family at the San Ysidro border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. Photo: Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty ImagesFamilies still separated

Part of Trump’s lasting legacy is tied to being the president who separated families at the US-Mexico border and threw children in cages for days or weeks, often with little communication or advice. information provided to track them.

In 2018, Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy rocked liberals and conservatives alike with news of terrified children being ripped from the arms of parents who were now being prosecuted. Trump was ultimately forced to end these hyper-visible family separations, but he continued to advance the sweeping practices that have harmed children and families seeking help on the southwestern U.S. border. whether it’s locking up young children in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). or in dangerous Mexican border towns.

Biden, on the other hand, has stopped holding migrant families in ice detention until now. It has also resumed programs that allow some from the Caribbean and Central America to reunite with family members in the United States, and a task force is still trying to reconnect families separated by the Trump administration.

Yet even as Biden attempts to clean up the Trump mess, de facto family separations continue. Unaccompanied children are exempt from Title 42, so some parents make the difficult choice of sending their children across the border alone, even when it means indefinite separation.

The bottom line

So, are Bidens border policies turning into a Trumps copycat?

The reality is more nuanced, with a long history of poor approaches to humanitarian migration between presidents and some positive moves towards Biden solutions, bolstered by different rhetoric, new alternative legal pathways and attempts at more effective treatment.

Yet parallels exist. Most notably, both administrations have caused devastating damage to millions of forcibly displaced people, who have come here seeking safety and opportunity only to become victims of a system that has left them stranded and vulnerable.

And with Biden now moving to the center and immigration looming as an accountability issue in the 2024 presidential election for Democrats, most of whom are sucked into the right-wing xenophobic narrative without knowing how to defend the benefits of America’s melting pot progressives, advocates and millions of migrants should prepare for a difficult foreseeable future.

