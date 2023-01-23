FIRST WEATHER ALERT: Snow storm begins Tuesday evening





Hello and happy Monday! A major winter storm is on the way for late Tuesday through early Wednesday, and I’ll cover that in a moment. First of all, today will be the beautiful day to prepare and do the shopping. We have lots of low cloud to start with but well see these dissipating later in the morning with lots of sunshine for much of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with a light breeze.

Lots of sunshine will cause temperatures to soar into the 40s today. (KY3)

Well, be clear for most of the night, although high clouds will start to settle in and thicken towards morning. Much of Tuesday will be dry, although clouds will thin quickly in the morning. Temperatures will hit the lower 40s over most of the region before light rains begin to arrive in early to mid-afternoon in Arkansas and far southern Missouri.

A few showers should develop by midday, especially over Arkansas. (KY3)

Temperatures will cool down as the rain arrives, allowing it to turn to snow fairly quickly.

Rain and snow will increase in the late afternoon. (KY3)

The patterns are a little different in terms of timing, but light snow can accumulate in the evening, especially south of Springfield.

Rain and snow will fall over most of the area just after dark. (KY3)

The maximum upwelling will occur from tomorrow evening until very early Wednesday morning, with all the snow expected in the region.

Heavy snowfall is expected over the southern 2/3 of the Ozarks Tuesday evening. (KY3)

This system is not particularly cold, as temperatures appear to hover near freezing throughout the event. As a result, the rate of snowfall may overcome the melting of the roads, causing widespread impacts on travel overnight Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The snow will end early Wednesday.(Ky3)

The low’s track should be near ideal for heavy snowfall in our area, and I’m currently expecting 6-10 generally along and south of I-44. In northern Arkansas and extreme southern Missouri, amounts can exceed a foot in some places.

The heaviest snow will fall along and south of I-44, and some spots could exceed a foot. (KY3)

Snowfall amounts will be lower with a northerly extension, with 1-3 expected around Truman Lake. Cloudy skies and showers will persist Wednesday, with even colder temperatures Thursday. A decent warm (and melt) will occur Friday through Saturday with highs in the 40s. Beyond that, it looks like colder arctic air could try to enter by Sunday with the potential for a winter mix.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ky3.com/2023/01/23/first-alert-weather-enjoy-nice-monday-lined-up-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos