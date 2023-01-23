Goldman says non-U.S. stocks will beat the S&P 500 this year and gives several ways to play it





2023 will be the year international equities outperform their US counterparts as the economic outlook in China and Europe looks less bleak, according to Goldman Sachs. “Equities exposed to China and Europe priced in the improving growth outlook,” David Kostin, head of U.S. equity strategy at Goldman, said in a note. “We expect non-U.S. stocks to outperform the S&P 500 in 2023, and many clients agree.” The forecast follows recent developments that the sudden reversal of China’s zero Covid policy prompted the country to reopen faster than expected. The better outlook in China should in turn boost output in the euro zone, Goldman said. Meanwhile, a milder-than-expected winter in Europe lowered gas demand and pushed prices below pre-war levels, the company said. “Our economists have raised their GDP forecasts in both regions and no longer expect a Eurozone recession this winter,” Kostin said. According to Goldman, one way to play on the trend is to use companies exposed to foreign income. The Wall Street firm said its China sales exposure basket, which contains Russell 1000 companies with the highest sales exposure to China, outperformed the S&P 500 by 5 percentage points. as the dollar fell. Companies with high revenue exposure to China were concentrated in semiconductor names, including Monolithic Power Systems, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Texas Instruments, Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and Western Digital. Investors should also look at S&P 500 stocks with high exposure to international sales, Goldman said. Year-to-date, the company’s basket of such stocks has outperformed domestically-oriented companies by 4 percentage points. Netflix is ​​one of the stocks with high international revenue exposure. Travel-related names Las Vegas Sands and Booking Holdings were also on the list. The domestic sales basket now trades at a 19% discount to that foreign-facing counterpart, nearly double the average discount since 2018, Goldman said. “If our FX strategists’ views of the dollar weakening later in 2023 materialize, it should continue to lag,” Kostin said.

