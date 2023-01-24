Businesses see less chance of US going into or into recession, says NABE





Jan 23 (Reuters) – The likelihood that the United States is already in recession or will fall into it this year has fallen in the past three months to 56% from a possibility of nearly two-thirds, according to a survey on the conjuncture on Monday.

About 53% of people polled by the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) said they expected the United States to enter a recession in the next 12 months, while 3% said they thought the country was already in a .

In the previous NABE poll released in October, 64% of respondents said the US economy was already in recession or had a more than equal chance of entering one within the next 12 months.

A total of 60 NABE members who work for private sector companies or industry trade associations responded to the latest survey, which was conducted January 4-11.

The poll also showed that respondents expected inflation to decline within their businesses and industries, with the forward-looking indicator for prices charged down 10 percentage points since the last survey to reach the most. low level since October 2020.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its January 31-February 31 meeting. 1 policy meeting as it approaches a breakpoint in its up cycle now that high inflation is on the decline.

The U.S. central bank raised rates last year at the fastest pace since the early 1980s in a bid to rein in inflation that was at 40-year highs. Inflation, based on the Fed’s preferred measure, is still nearly three times the central bank’s 2% target.

Recent economic data showed that inflation continued to fall and consumer and producer prices, profits and wages were all rising more slowly, raising hopes that inflation can be brought under control without causing a recession. .

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

