The Last of Us TV Show: How to Watch in the UK

After nearly a decade in development hell, The Last of Us, the HBO version of the critically acclaimed Naughty Dogs, is finally here and is already a hit with critics and viewers alike.

For the next two months, The Last of Us TV show will air every Monday exclusively on Sky Atlantic and will be available to stream on Now TV. The series is currently in its second of nine episodes.

So far, the post-apocalyptic TV show has stuck fairly closely to its source material, but with some creative differences. Co-created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator of the original video game), The Last of Us is set in an alternate year 2023. as a screaming monster.

Played by Narcos and Game of Thrones’ Pedro Pascal, Joel is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (also Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey) across the country, who may be humanity’s last hope. Live-action video game adaptations tend to get bad reviews (have you seen the Resident Evil movie?), but critics’ response has been incredibly positive.

The Last of UsTV series broke records on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its debut, and now has a 97% freshness rating, making it the highest-rated live-action video game of all time. Working with Mazin, Druckmann has his fingerprints all over this smooth, well-crafted piece of black comic. Chief TV critic Nick Hilton said this in his first review. Right now, HBO is operating on a different level than other networks. With The Last of Us, HBO has another monster on its hands.

The Last of Us premiered on Sky Atlantic and Now TV on January 16, 2023. Episode 2 began airing on Monday, January 23, 2023. You can watch The Last of Usin the UK, Online and TV here.

How to watch The Last of Us in the UK on Sky

Here in the UK, The Last of Usis airs exclusively on Sky Atlantic. It will air every Monday morning at 2:00 AM GMT for the next 7 weeks. Simultaneously airing in the US, the film gives British fans a chance to avoid pesky spoilers.

The first episode aired on Sky Atlantic on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 2:00 AM, and the second episode aired on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 2:00 AM. For viewers who don’t mind staying up that late on a school night, the show is also airing again in the case of The Last of Us. Every Monday at 9pm. But of course you can watch it anytime on Now TV or Sky Go.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box that comes with your Sky TV Entertainment Package and Netflix basic plan. These units are currently discounted during the Skys winter sale (previously 26 units per month, now 24 units at Sky.com), giving you access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Showcase and Sky Max. This is Sky’s new device and it streams Sky directly over Wi-Fi, so you don’t need a satellite dish.

How to watch The Last of Us in the UK on Now TV

If you don’t have Sky yet or don’t want to buy a Sky Stream box but still want to watch The Last of Us, you can live stream and watch it on the Sky-ownedNow streaming service (formerly Now TV). ketchup.

Nows entertainment membership required. Paid monthly streaming services include access to shows from Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Peacock, MTV, and more, including House of the Dragon and The White Lotus.

A Now Entertainment membership costs 9.99 per month, but you can also get a 6-month Now Entertainment and Now Cinema membership at a discounted rate (previously 19.98 per month, now 15 at Nowtv.com). We now also offer a 7-day free trial for new members.

How many episodes are there in The Last of Us?

The Last of Uson HBO has a total of 9 episodes. The shortest episode was 46 minutes and the longest was 81 minutes.

A second season has yet to be confirmed, but if successful, expect HBO to adapt The Last of Us: Part II as well. Hopefully it won’t take another 10 years.

When is the next episode of The Last of Us coming out in the UK?

Episode 2 of The Last of Us premiered on January 23, 2023 and is 56 minutes long. The episode sees Joel, Tess, and Ellie traversing an abandoned and flooded Boston hotel to drop off Ellie with an underground rebel known as the Fireflies.

Episode 3 is 76 minutes long and airs on Monday, January 30th. The episode title is Long, Long Time.

The final episode of The Last of Us airs on Monday, March 13, 2023 in the UK. The full release schedule for The Last of Us in the UK is as follows:

The Last of Us Episode 1: When You’re Lost in the Darkness Monday 16 January 2023 2am GMT Watch Now on TVThe Last of Use Episode 2: Infected Monday 23 January 2023 2am GMT Watch Now on TVThe Last of Use Episode 3: Long, Long Time Monday 30 January 2023 2:00 AM GMT Last Used Episode 4 Monday 6 February 2023 2:00 AM GMT Last Used Episode 5 February 2023 Last Used Episode 6 Monday 20 February 2023 2:00 AM GMT Last Used Episode 7 Monday 27 February 2023 2:00 AM GMT Last Used Episode 8 Monday 6 March 2023 2:00 AM GMT Usage Episode 9 Monday 13 March 2023 2am GMT

How to Watch The Last of Us in the US on HBO Max

In the US, The Last of Us airs exclusively on HBO every Sunday night at 9pm EST. The first episode aired on January 15, 2023. If you don’t subscribe to HBO over cable, you can also watch it live on HBO Max, the broadcaster’s streaming service.

HBO Max has two tiers. The ad-supported tier is $9.99 per month and the ad-free tier is $14.99 per month. A 12-month ad-supported subscription at $99.99 per year, and you can also pay annually for $149.99 per year for the ad-free tier.

