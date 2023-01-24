There is no US debt crisis





Republicans in Congress are once again threatening to force the United States into default because they lack the votes to adopt their preferred fiscal vision.

Yes, its debt ceiling season once again. For those who don’t follow back home, US law places an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to facilitate borrowing. Today, it’s a tool of the tightrope, with Republicans threatening to block payment of bills they’ve already voted on unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.

Right now the United States is on the edge and the Treasury Department is moving money to delay a conflict until later in the year. But if the limit is not raised, the United States faces a constitutional crisis: how can the president execute the laws set by Congress if those laws are contradictory? (Here is a flowchart for your consideration.)

The last time a real debt ceiling showdown occurred in 2011, the US sovereign debt rating was downgraded and suffered over $1 billion in economic losses. So let’s put hypocrisy and political posturing aside and ask a simpler question: is there a debt crisis that would justify holding the economy hostage?

And the answer is no. The markets aren’t worried about the United States paying its debts, and there are no bond vigilantes coming out of the woodwork.

This is because the United States is an extremely wealthy nation with a growing economy. The United States has a lot of debt, about $22 trillion, which is about an entire year of economic output. But the United States also has a lot of wealth of about 137 trillion dollars (pdf). It is true that interest rates are rising, but only because the Federal Reserve is pushing them up. Investors are still betting that rates will soon fall, with the interest paid on ten-year Treasury bills being lower than that paid on two-year government debt. This yield curve inversion reflects expectations that the Fed will cut rates in a possible recession. But even without a slowdown, the Fed is unlikely to hike more than expected next year thanks to slowing inflation.

Public debt is stabilizing. How do you shrink it?

And what is the trend in federal public debt? After a huge increase caused by pandemic-related government spending, borrowing is expected to decline as a share of the economy in coming years. This forecast from the Congressional Budget Office is as of May 2022 and does not include legislative changes such as the Cut Inflation Act or updated economic data, but the numbers offer a better estimate of what we can expect:

Many policymakers and economists worry that public debt approaching 100% of annual GDP is too high. The correct level of indebtedness is difficult to assess; researchers believe that excessive indebtedness can dampen growth, but only if it crowds out private spending or drives up interest rates. The global economy, however, is in many ways dependent on a steady supply of US debt. Perhaps the main reason for reducing current borrowing is to ensure that the United States has the fiscal capacity to deal with the next emergency. One thing that won’t help reduce debt, however, is a financial crisis caused by the debt ceiling.

Despite Fed tightening, growth remains strong and unemployment is low. This is arguably a good environment to cut public spending after the huge increase in pandemic aid. Spending is already declining faster, as a proportion of the economy, than it did after the 2008 recession.

There are ways to keep cutting spending (pdf), but they require making someone suffer: Eliminating subsidies for everyone from agribusiness to defense contractors is driving Lobbyists from relevant industries to kick down lawmakers’ doors while cutting benefits for children, the sick or the poor remain largely unpopular. Tax hikes may be more palatable but may generate political repercussions among influential upper-class voters.

The last time anyone tried to compromise on all of this, the glory days of the 2011 Bowles-Simpson commission, Republicans backed down on proposed tax increases, and Congress ended up cutting 10% spending in all areas. (Republicans reversed many of the cuts when President Donald Trump took office in 2017.)

The debt policy is different in 2023

Absent the specter of the European debt crisis or a united Republican party on fiscal issues, debt reduction policy is different. Some Republican politicians, like Trump and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, are already warning that cuts to popular but costly programs such as Social Security and Medicare implicated by a default will not help the party take hold. power in the next elections. Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace told NBC over the weekend that spending needed to be cut, but could not name a single reduction target. Instead of cuts, conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is pushing to lift the limit on Social Security’s taxable wages.

It’s always easy to imagine the Biden White House meeting with Republicans in Congress to come up with a moderate deficit-cutting package that raises taxes and cuts some spending. The White House certainly imagines it, since administration spokespeople such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have made it clear that it will not commit to new plans to avert a debt ceiling crisis, like minting a platinum coin or various other financial shenanigans. Still, patience or complacency about the debt ceiling could leave Washington in an uncomfortable spot this summer: It remains to be seen whether hardliners among Republicans will have the patience to legislate bipartisanly. If global investors don’t give them the debt crisis they want, they seem eager to create it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/there-is-no-us-debt-crisis-1850013109 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos