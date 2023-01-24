The Last of Us Explains Why Netflixs Binge Drop Shows Don’t Land So Hard





The last of us

HBO

I listened to the post-Last of Us podcast hosted by Troy Baker, with co-showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. It’s a pretty fascinating look at adapting a game to a TV show and explains their thought process behind many decisions, what was changed, what stayed the same and why.

One interesting thing they talked about this week was the difference between a game and a show in terms of being able to have episodes. Although games may have time-specific levels and certain segments, there is nothing stopping the player from playing as long as they want. But that’s not the case for the show here, and they explain how it allows them specific start and stop points. This allows them to do things like Episode 2’s Jakarta intro, which Mazin says is his favorite opening tactic to confuse viewers at the start of an episode.

However, the more they talked about how a game is a fluid state of play with no limits and episodes have hard breaks, the more I thought about how it’s actually a direct comparison to Netflix as well, and its mock binge-dump episode.

For a long time now, the criticism against the binge-release for Netflix has been the fact that by dropping all episodes of a single good show in a single day, the conversation about that show is usually over by the end of the weekend , except some sort of Stranger Things/Squid Game level megahit. There’s something to be said for HBO looking forward to Sunday night ethos, whether it’s The Last of Us, before that The White Lotus, before that House of the Dragon, and the conversations that take place around it. a specific episode the next day.

I’ve argued in the past that the binge model has taken away weeks or months of potential conversation on Netflix shows, but what Mazin is talking about here is the other factor. Because the episodes almost always all come out at the same time, it feels like the video game that Mazin describes, with no real break. Yes, there are individual episodes, but the way they’re consumed, with autoplay just skipping to the next instantly, it often feels like a 6-10 hour long experience. And half the time because of the way the episodes flow together, you stop in the middle of one to go do something else and come back to it.

So what’s happening is either the showrunners and the writers and the directors know that, so they don’t really care about filming consistent starts and stops in episodes, which makes them feel like be too long movies, or if they try, those moments don’t really land because they can all be binged together. Do you think anyone would talk about things like the Jakarta intro or Tess’ kiss if we had all of The Last of Us episodes dropped on us last Sunday? No chance.

I know that for convenience, most viewers prefer Netflix’s frenetic approach. But in terms of creating quality television that lands, I think this model really holds the Netflix series back, not just because of the water cooler conversation aspect, but in terms of how the episodes are shot, written, and received with no real beginnings or endings like Mazin describes here. It expresses something I’ve felt about Netflix shows for a while, but couldn’t quite put my finger on.

