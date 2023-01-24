Former Special Agent in Charge of New York’s FBI Counterintelligence Division Accused of Violating US Sanctions Against Russia | USAO-SDNY





Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, Deputy Director in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) New York Field Office, announced the unsealing of an act five counts. accusing CHARLES MCGONIGAL and SERGEY SHESTAKOV of breaching and conspiring to breach the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and conspiring to commit money laundering and money laundering. SHESTAKOV is also accused of having made material inaccuracies to the FBI. The defendants were arrested Saturday evening and will appear before Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave in Manhattan Federal Court this afternoon. The case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden.

US Attorney Damian Williams said: As alleged, Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI official, and Sergey Shestakov, a court interpreter, violated US sanctions by agreeing to provide services to Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch. They both worked with Deripaska in the past to try to get his sanctions lifted, and as officials they should have known better. This office will continue to pursue those who violate US sanctions enacted in response to Russian belligerence in Ukraine in order to line their pockets.

FBI Deputy Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll said: The FBI is committed to implementing economic sanctions designed to protect the United States and our allies, particularly from hostile foreign government activity and of its actors. Russian oligarchs like Oleg Deripaska exert global malign influence on behalf of the Kremlin and are associated with corruption, extortion and violence. As alleged, Mr. McGonigal and Mr. Shestakov, both US citizens, acted on Deripaska’s behalf and fraudulently used a US entity to conceal their activity in violation of US sanctions. Once sanctions are imposed, they must be applied equally against all US citizens to be successful. There are no exceptions for anyone, including a former FBI official like Mr. McGonigal. Supporting a designated threat against the United States and our allies is a crime the FBI will continue to aggressively pursue.

According to the allegations contained in the indictment unveiled today in Manhattan federal court:[1]

In 2014, the President issued Executive Order 13660, which declared a national emergency regarding the situation in Ukraine. To address this national emergency, the President blocked all assets of individuals determined by the U.S. Treasury to be responsible for or complicit in actions or policies that threatened the security, sovereignty, or territorial integrity of Ukraine, or who materially assist, sponsor or provide support to persons or entities engaged in such activities. Executive Order 13660 and the regulations issued under it prohibit the making or receiving of funds, goods, or services by, to, from, or for the benefit of any person designated by the U.S. Treasury.

On April 6, 2018, the United States Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Oleg Deripaska as a Specially Designated National (SDN) in connection with its finding that the actions of the government of the Federation of Russia Regarding Ukraine Poses an Unusual and Extraordinary Threat to United States National Security and Foreign Policy (OFAC Sanctions). According to the US Treasury, Deripaska was sanctioned for acting or purporting to act on behalf, directly or indirectly, of a senior official of the government of the Russian Federation and for operating in the energy sector of the economy of the Russian Federation. Russia.

CHARLES MCGONIGAL is a former Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division in New York, who retired in 2018. While working at the FBI, MCGONIGAL oversaw and participated in investigations of Russian oligarchs , including Deripaska. SERGEY SHESTAKOV is a former Soviet and Russian diplomat who later became an American citizen and a Russian interpreter for courts and government offices.

In 2021, MCGONIGAL and SHESTAKOV conspired to provide services to Deripaska, in violation of U.S. sanctions imposed on Deripaska in 2018. Specifically, following their negotiations with an agent of Deripaska, MCGONIGAL and SHESTAKOV agreed and investigated a rival Russian oligarch in return for hidden payments from Deripaska. As part of their negotiations with Deripaska’s agent, MCGONIGAL, SHESTAKOV and the agent attempted to conceal Deripaska’s involvement, among other means, by not directly naming Deripaska in electronic communications, using shell companies as counterparties in the contract describing the services to be performed, using a false signature on this contract and using the same shell companies to send and receive payments from Deripaska.

MCGONIGAL and SHESTAKOV knew their actions violated U.S. sanctions because, among other reasons, while serving as SAC, MCGONIGAL received then-classified information that Deripaska would be added to a list of oligarchs being considered for sanctions. as part of the process that led to the imposition of sanctions against Deripaska. Additionally, in 2019, MCGONIGAL and SHESTAKOV worked on Deripaska’s behalf in an unsuccessful effort to have sanctions against Deripaska lifted. In November 2021, when FBI agents questioned SHESTAKOV about the nature of his and MCGONIGAL’s relationship with Deripaskas’ agent, SHESTAKOV made false statements in a taped interview.

* * *

CHARLES MCGONIGAL, 54, of New York, New York, and SERGEY SHESTAKOV, 69, of Morris, Connecticut, are charged with one count of conspiracy to violate and evade US sanctions, violating of the IEEPA, one count of violation of the IEEPA, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of money laundering, each carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. SHESTAKOV is also charged with one count of misrepresentation, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The maximum potential sentences are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of defendants will be determined by the judge.

Mr. Williams praised the outstanding work of the FBI’s New York Field Office Counterintelligence Division and the invaluable assistance of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the City of New York City Police Department. New York.

The case is being prosecuted by the bureaus public corruption unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Hagan Scotten, Rebecca T. Dell and Derek Wikstrom are charged with the prosecution with the assistance of Attorney Scott A. Claffee of the National Security Divisions Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section.

The counts in the indictment are charges only and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

[1] As the introductory sentence indicates, the indictment and the description of the indictment set forth therein are allegations only and each fact described should be treated as an allegation.

