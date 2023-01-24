UK launches post-Brexit review of EU investor fund regulation





The UK is starting to assess whether EU offshore financial centers are suitable to oversee the $2 trillion or more British investor cash held there, amid concerns that Europe is not moving fast enough with adequate safeguards.

The extent of the UK’s exposure to offshore centers was underscored in September when a disruption in pension fund vehicles based primarily in Ireland and Luxembourg prompted the Bank of England to intervene urgently to stem a sharp decline in government bond prices.

As part of the Brexit deal, the UK has agreed to treat the EU’s fund rules the same as its own, until the end of 2025. It didn’t happen.

However, once parity ends, EU fund managers will no longer be able to sell to UK investors using block licenses. This will create a range of new regulatory hurdles that could lead some fund managers to use UK-based investor structures or to stop offering some products in the UK because they could become too expensive.

Money market funds investing in short-term government bonds and bank deposits emerged as an early flashpoint between Britain and the European Union. UK investors have around $280 billion in the fund, most of which is overseas.

Britain’s watchdog recently asked its colleagues in some EU countries, including Ireland and Luxembourg, about the standards under which they hold their funds, marking the first step in a review of whether the UK and the bloc have an equivalent regulatory framework. I wrote a letter saying According to people familiar with the situation.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, hinted at UK-EU tensions last week. He said the UK is working on ways to improve the resilience of money market funds, but the cross-border structure requires the EU to do this but has not yet completed it.

The EU’s Financial Stability Board, an international body that makes recommendations for the global financial system, will begin working on proposals to improve the resilience of money market funds pending a mandate from the next European Commission. He said he would not be in a position. Starting in 2025, people said they briefed the situation.

The FSB has a long list of recommendations, but not all of them relate to the EU market, EU officials said. The committee declined to comment.

A person familiar with the discussions of the Financial Stability Boards recommendation said it was okay for British investors to spend their money primarily in Ireland and Luxembourg prior to Brexit, when co-regulation was put in place and co-changes were made.

The UK now sees potential risks with investors investing in assets such as deposits that are not regulated in a way that can ensure financial stability, the person added.

If the UK forces EU-based funds to reallocate some of their activities, it will most likely happen gradually to avoid disruption, and the impact will be felt most strongly in Ireland and Luxembourg. More than 2.2 trillion of UK investor cash resides mainly here, according to a study by the Investment Association, a trade body.

Another person briefed on discussions with UK and EU regulators said the UK’s move is a policy to raise awareness of potential systemic risks to the UK in offshore fund structures, as highlighted by the September pension crisis. He said it mainly came from planners.

The Financial Conduct Authority, the UK oversight body that sent the questionnaire on regulatory equivalence with the EU, declined to comment. An official familiar with the regulator said the exercise was intended to support the process of advising the UK Treasury on determining the scope of the equivalence review.

suggestion

Treasury did not comment specifically on the review, but said it was working closely with UK regulators, international partners and the EU to improve the resilience of MMFs.

European market regulator Esma said it was helping to coordinate and centralize its interactions with the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

The Reserve Bank of Ireland, which regulates Ireland-based funds, declined to comment. The Luxembourg market regulator CSSF did not respond to a request for comment.

