Israel, US launch massive war games in apparent message to Iran





The Israel Defense Forces and the United States Central Command launched a large-scale joint exercise in Israel and over the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Monday, the two militaries said.

The exercise, dubbed Juniper Oak 2023, will involve more than 140 aircraft, 12 warships and artillery systems from both countries and will last until Friday, CENTCOM said in a statement.

A senior U.S. defense official told NBC News that the exercise was meant to show adversaries, such as Iran, that Washington is not too distracted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and threats of China to mobilize a large military force.

This exercise strengthens the collective American-Israeli readiness and improves the interoperability of the two forces, thus contributing to regional stability. Exercises like Juniper Oak show that interoperability and integration represent improved security in the region, CENTCOM said.

“The exercise will test joint Israeli-American readiness and improve operational relations between the two militaries,” the IDF said in a statement.

Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, said the exercise enhances our ability to respond to contingencies and underscores our commitment to the Middle East.

Juniper Oak 2023 logo. (CENTCOM)

CENTCOM, in its statement, said the forces would practice joint command and control; air operations in maritime surface warfare; combat search and rescue; electronic attacks; suppression of enemy air defences; strike coordination and reconnaissance; and air interdiction.

Of the 142 aircraft involved in the exercise, 100 are American, NBC reported, including four B-52 strategic bombers, four F-35 fighter jets, 45 F/A-18 fighters and two MQ-9 Reaper drones.

CENTCOM further said that F-15 and F-16 fighters, AC-130 gunships, Apache helicopters and other rescue and resupply aircraft will also participate.

The IDF said the aircraft would simulate “various scenarios,” including striking targets simulating naval threats and US bombers dropping live ammunition into southern Israel.

File: An Israeli Navy Sa’ar 5 corvette approaches a US Fifth Fleet supply tanker in the Red Sea, in an image released by the military on April 5, 2022. (Israel Defense Forces)

According to NBC, the 12 navy ships involved in the exercise include six Israeli navy ships and six US ships, the latter including a carrier battle group.

The IDF said Israeli Navy Saar 5-class corvettes and a submarine would take part in the exercise. The corvettes are to refuel from a US tanker during the exercise “to expand the IDF’s ranges and areas of operation in routine and emergency situations”, the IDF said.

CENTCOM and the IDF said the exercise would also involve high-mobility artillery rocket systems and multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as infantry and special forces.

NBC said about 6,400 US military personnel joined 1,100 Israeli military personnel for the exercise. Several senior CENTCOM commanders will observe the exercise.

The official who spoke to the network said it was ‘the largest US-Israel exercise to date’, citing the huge amount of aircraft and personnel involved .

Israeli F-35i and American F-15s conduct a drill over Israel, November 29, 2022. (Israel Defense Forces)

He said the drill was not geared around any particular country, but regional adversaries like Iran would take notice, NBC reported. “The scale of the exercise is relevant for a range of scenarios, and Iran can draw certain conclusions from it,” the unnamed official was quoted by the network as saying.

It was mostly about putting a brake on our ability to do things on this scale with the Israelis against a whole range of different threats. But, you know, it wouldn’t surprise me if Iran saw the scale and nature of these activities and understood what the two of us are capable of, the source added to NBC.

Israel regularly holds various training exercises with the US military in the country, including air force drills and missile defense drills.

In November, the IDF and the US military held a series of joint aerial exercises, simulating strikes against Iran and its regional terror proxies.

That month, then-IDF chief Aviv Kohavi said joint activities with the US military in the Middle East would be significantly expanded.

