Humanists UK Mourning Derek Lenard (1952-2023) » Humanists UK





Humanists UK mourns the passing of Derek Lennard at the age of 70. As a longtime member and former chair of LGBT Humanists, then known as the Gay and Lesbian Humanist Group (GALHA), Derek was responsible for creating the International Day Against Homophobia (IDAHO). ) is now designated as the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) in the UK. He will be missed dearly.

Born in London in 1952, Derek attended Hove Grammar School and the University of Kent. Being told in his Jewish family not to question what he read in the Torah, Derek recalled his journey towards humanism from his frustrated teenage years. His parents’ attitudes also lead Derek to hide his sexuality from his youth.

Derek met the love of his life, Malcolm, in 1990. Raised as a Catholic, Malcolm shared Derek’s experience that, in Derek’s words, religion affects his ability to be happy and to be himself. Both recognized themselves in humanism. They were pointed in the direction of GALHA by a friend and quickly became full members. It wasn’t long before Derek joined the Commission, drawn to the issues that GALHA campaigned for, including the notorious fight against Section 28 in particular.

Becoming an event organizer at GALHA, Derek has combined a love of history with one of culture and performance. Through Fire and Brimstone Productions, he staged shows about famous free thinkers of the past, from Thomas Paine to TH Huxley. He was particularly drawn to the Great Agnostic Robert Ingersoll, and created several plays around him. In his 2000 book review of Gay and Lesbian Humanists, he positively cited Ingersoll’s philosophy, which mirrored Derek’s.

I think it’s better to stay the way it is. I follow the light of my reason, be true to myself, express my honest thoughts, do the least I can to dispel superstitions, for the development of my brain, for the intellectual hospitality and happiness of my colleagues. one world at a time.

Amen!, Derek concluded.

Proud of the rich and diverse program of talks, debates, performances and conferences they have hosted over the years, Derek has enjoyed the community built through GALHA and maintained close friendships with many of his fellow members. He described it as a kind of humanistic camaraderie.

As the UK’s first coordinator of International Day Against Homophobia (now International Day Against Homophobia), Derek has now pioneered celebrations in more than 130 countries around the world. In 2006, he and Malcolm traveled to Moscow to attend the first Pride event co-hosted by IDAHO and GayRussia.

Derek and Malcolm celebrated 30 years together in 2020, and Malcolm’s death last year was a huge loss. Derek has dedicated years advocating for human rights and fostering communities of inclusion and joy. Many will feel his loss keenly.

Commenting on his death, CEO Andrew Copson said:

I worked with Derek at the first IDAHO in the UK and I can honestly say that it’s because of that that we see rainbow flags flying over government buildings every May. He never gave up, whether biased or indifferent, and it was a pleasure to work with such a determined activist and to have him as a friend. He and Malcolm were widely loved in the humanist movement, and everyone who worked with Derek will feel his loss keenly, but will always be grateful to have known him. His name will be proudly and rightfully placed on the honorable ledger of humanist activists for liberty and equality.

memo:

