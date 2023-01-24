The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 2 Recap: Exit by the Gift Shop





The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 2: Cordyceps Ordo Seclorum

For a few tantalizing seconds in the middle of The Last of Us’ final weeks, we got a brief glimpse of how post-apocalyptic Boston looks like outside of the Quarantine Zone. This week offers more than one big tour and honestly, it’s awesome. One of the main reasons so many people are drawn to movies and TV shows about the end times is that there’s something exciting and weird about seeing the bones of our world, gnarled and reused.

As Joel and Tess escort Ellie on what they hope will be an uneventful hike to a Firefly complex on Beacon Hill, they pass through a city in ruins, where some skyscrapers have collapsed and others have been overtaken. by an uncontrolled nature. In Ellies’ first appearance in this episode, she is curled up in a patch of grass, bathed in sunlight, with a fluttering butterfly. It’s only when the camera angle changes that we can see that she’s actually sleeping inside, in one of those old, decaying buildings.

Ellie, of course, has never known anything more than that. She grew up with it, was shaped by it, and perhaps more than anyone, given her immunity to the dreaded fungal infection, understood how to thrive within it.

This episode features several good get to know you scenes for Ellie, who was initially cast as a sassy, ​​aloof, and angry inmate. She’s still sassy this week, teasing Joel and Tess about their plague paranoia at one point pretending to contract like an infected person. But she also makes dry and funny little jokes. (When asked where she learned to juggle a sharp knife, she cracks, The Circus. She was told their way to Beacon Hill may be long or he’s dead, she replies, I vote long , just based on this limited information. ) Because she talks nonstop, as travelers pass their first big roadblock, she’s talked a lot about what her life has been like so far: spending her days going with the other QZ kids, learning about the culture they can’t see with her own eyes and spending her free time exploring the places she’s not meant to go.

It’s also in some ways a moving-pieces setting episode, establishing more details about what happened to planet Earth, while bringing the characters to the next big story pivot that will see Joel and Ellie leaving Boston on their own, without fireflies and without Tess.

Inside the dystopian world of The Last of Us, the post-apocalyptic video game that inspired The Last of Us TV series wowed gamers with its photorealistic animation and morally complex story.

Once again there’s a pre-opening credits prologue, set in Jakarta in 2003, revealing the origins of the chaos we heard about on Joels radio in Austin last week. A mycology professor, Ibu Ratna (Christine Hakim), is brought in by the government to examine the corpse of a woman who had gone on a murderous rampage under the apparent influence of cordyceps, a fungus with bad vibes usually unpleasant to rub shoulders. The doctor warns that there is no medicine for it and the best cure is to bomb any town where the fungus takes hold.

That’s what happened in Boston, where the bombings worked, as long as the government was able to stop the spread long enough to establish a safe zone. But as Joel and Tess explain to Ellie who only knows about the plague from what she’s read in the books and heard through the grapevine, there are still a large number of infected, mindless killing machines in all over town, writhing on their stomachs in the streets in order to stay connected to an underground fungal network. And as they also explain, while Ellie might be the only person who can’t be transformed by one of these humanoid beasts, you’re not immune to being torn apart.

So, with the risks well laid out, this tense and tense episode follows what is supposed to be a simple mission: Ellie must be delivered to the Fireflies, who will then take her to a base in the west to be a resource for a potential vaccine. life-saving for humanity, while Joel and Tess will receive a gas-filled, battery-charged truck that they can use for their own personal business.

An important point to keep in mind: Joel in particular has no altruistic impulse here. He would turn Ellie over to the authorities in an instant if they offered a similar reward, or if he had to do it to save his own life. He has no connection with her at least not yet. There’s a scene about halfway through this episode when Tess leaves the other two behind to search for a way through rubble, and Joel and Ellies’ awkward conversation is almost painful to watch.

Shortly after this moment, the plan goes awry. When the long road proves impassable, the trio attempt to sneak into an ancient museum, and in doing so, they awaken the mushroom hordes. Much of the second half of this episode features a hard rush through the ruins of Boston as everything previously mentioned about monsters, including their ability to communicate via the ground, comes into play.

When the gang reaches the Fireflies’ base at the gold-domed Massachusetts State House, they find that everyone they were supposed to meet there has either been infected or slaughtered. Even worse: Tess herself was bitten during one of their narrow escapes. She sacrifices herself by blowing up the Capitol building, keeping the creatures at bay long enough for Joel and Ellie to get out of harm’s way.

There is symbolism in this explosion, which destroys a classic piece of American architecture. Indeed, throughout the episode, our heroes end up ransacking a large part of the past. They knock over antiques when they rush into a museum, and it seems that with every step forward, the road behind them closes. In other words, there is no going back to the way things were. All that matters is what Tess says before she dies: Save who you can save. It’s who not what.

Side quests

Given how well this shows devastated cityscapes, kudos to director Neil Druckmann, cinematographer Ksenia Sereda, and the camera crew for framing some great low-angle shots, giving the crew some serious perspective. visual effects by Alex Wang a fitting backdrop to fill.

The fungal origin of this zombie-style apocalypse has also inspired some spectacularly chilling imagery, from tiny tendrils that sprout from infected mouths to creatures of darkness whose heads resemble split mushrooms. Even in the Jakarta prologue, the first real sign that something is wrong is when the professor cuts off a subject’s leg and no blood flows, only a fibrous white substance. Shit !

As someone who may be unduly fascinated by what TV and movie characters eat, I hope we get more scenes like the one in this episode where Joel and Tess gnaw on some jerky while Ellie enjoys the a huge moist chicken sandwich, smuggled into the QZ for her because she’s so special.

And so we say goodbye to Tess and Anna Torv. I will miss them both. As a Fringe fan who wrote reviews for nearly every episode of that series at the time, I had missed seeing Torv on my TV; and Tess was a character worthy of her talents, capturing her gift for playing tough ladies with bruised souls.

