



Nigeria has launched a high-stakes attempt in London’s High Court to overturn an $11 billion arbitration award that left more than a quarter of its foreign currency reserves owed to an unnamed offshore company.

The legal battle, which has lasted more than a decade, centers on a deal that a Nigerian government official struck with Irish former band manager Michael Quinn and his business partner Brendan Cahill. Powered by natural gas.

The project never exploded. Quinn and Cahills offshore company Process & Industrial Development initiated arbitration proceedings for breach of contract against Nigeria in 2012. P&ID ultimately won a $6.6 billion award from a panel of arbitrators in London, one of the largest known payments to a company from a sovereign state.

The bill has risen to $11 billion, more interest than Nigeria’s most recent budgets for health, education and justice ministries combined.

Nigeria is now trying to convince the High Court that the successful arbitration claim was based on a massive fraud carried out by P&ID in collusion with former Nigerian government officials. It argued in a court filing for a Monday hearing that the deal was procured with a bribe and that the arbitration was tainted.

Attorney representing Nigeria, Mark Howard, told court on Monday that Quinn and Cahill and their group of companies … are thirsty for corruption in Nigeria, adding:

In court documents prepared for the hearing, Nigeria said P&ID had no intention of making the project a success, and bribed lawyers instructed to advise the state on the arbitration.

In its own legal filings, P&ID denied that the project was bogus, claiming it was a contract P&ID genuinely wanted to perform and that it was a genuine arbitration. [Nigeria] lost for some reason… [that] It had nothing to do with any corruption.

In its court filing, P&ID said the claim that the company bribed members of the Nigerian legal team was patently false and pure invention. The company said Nigeria had failed to prove that Quinn and Cahill’s other Nigerian government contracts were not genuine.

Michael Quinn (left), former Irish band manager and business partner Brendan Cahill. Quinn died in 2015.

Helen Taylor, senior legal researcher at the anti-corruption group Spotlight on Corruption, said: Small offshore companies with opaque ownership structures.

The case’s startling allegations also raise uncomfortable questions at home about whether the British legal system was used as an unwitting vehicle for an elaborate $11 billion scam.

Quinn, who went from managing a band in Dublin in the 1960s to an industrial consultant for the Nigerian Project, died in 2015. According to court documents filed by Nigeria, the company he co-founded is now Lismore Capital and specializes in bad debt.

P&ID alleges that the accusation of corruption was contrived to prevent Nigeria from paying what it was legally owed. A company spokesperson vehemently denied that P&ID should reverse the ruling in its favor, adding:

Arbitral awards are notoriously difficult to overturn. But Nigeria was given a lifeline in 2020, when a London High Court judge allowed more time to challenge the case on the basis of allegations of corruption.

suggestion

Judge Sir Ross Cranston [project] It was procured with bribes paid to insiders as part of a larger scheme to defraud Nigeria. He also found that Quinn had a strong, flirtatious case of providing perjury evidence to the court to give the impression that P&ID was a legitimate business and had the ability and willingness to: [contract].

Cranston also found that Olasupo Shasore, a Nigerian lawyer who was part of the arbitration, was possibly corrupt. The judge pointed out payments made by Shasore, the former attorney general of Lagos state, to two lawyers involved in the proceedings, and agreed there was a compelling case that the payments were designed to buy their silence. Shasore vigorously denied wrongdoing in a newspaper report.

The trial continues and is expected to last eight weeks.

