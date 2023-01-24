$20 million worth of looted art returns to Italy from the United States





ROME Taken together, the five dozen ancient artifacts on display Monday at Italy’s culture ministry would have made a fine archaeological centerpiece for any museum.

The objects, dating from the 7th century BC to the 1st century AD, included well-preserved marble statues, red-figure vases, a silver trough, and even rare bronzes. The artifacts, worth more than $20 million, according to Italy’s culture ministry, were back on Italian soil after being seized in the United States by US officials over the past 14 months.

Twenty-one of the works had been displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, as well as private homes and auction houses, before being recovered by US officials, who acted on evidence that ‘they had been illegally looted from archaeological sites. in Italy.

Gennaro Sangiuliano, Italy’s culture minister, told a celebratory news conference on Monday that the artifacts recovered were the result of a collaboration between Italian and US law enforcement, which would not stop with these 60 works.

Italy has fought for decades to quash the trade in artifacts from illicit excavations, and fierce negotiations have resulted in agreements for the return of dozens of works with several American museums, including the Met and the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles. Its efforts have accelerated in recent years thanks to technological developments, including easily searchable online databases and better collaboration with US authorities, and in particular the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Culture ministry officials presented two works on Monday: a marble head of Athena, dated to around 200 BC. century BC and valued at $1.5 million. According to a search warrant, the artifacts were seized last July from the Metropolitan Museum along with 19 other works, many of which went on display Monday.

At the time of the seizure, the museum said in a statement that it fully cooperated with the district attorneys’ investigation and that its acquisition reviews had become more rigorous over the years.

Collection standards have changed significantly over the past few decades, the museum said, and the Mets’ policies and procedures in this regard have been constantly revised over the past 20 years.

Among the items returned was a first-century fresco depicting the infant Hercules strangling a serpent. It is believed to have been looted from Herculaneum, a settlement buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in AD 79, and decades ago was tracked by investigators to the apartment of Michael H. Steinhardt, a prominent New York venture capitalist and major collector of ancient art. In 2021, after investigators seized 180 stolen antiques worth $70 million from Mr. Steinhardt, he accepted a lifetime ban on acquiring antiques.

The Italian government first made a request for the mural in 1997, but it wasn’t until the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office became involved in the investigation that the mural was returned to Italy.

With the help of friends in this room, we seized it within a few months, said Matthew Bogdanos, the head of the district attorney’s antiquities trafficking unit, acknowledging the successful collaboration with Italian police in the art thefts which has returned hundreds of objects in recent months. .

As a criminal prosecutor, Mr. Bogdanos later explained, he was not bound by international treaties that had been used in the past to negotiate the return of allegedly looted artifacts.

Old laws only benefit the wicked, he said. The bad guys operate at the speed of bandwidth, and so must we, which is why we operate outside the legal bureaucratic process of civil negotiation.

Bogdanos said that under his watch, authorities executed 75 raids involving Italian antiquities and recovered some 500 artifacts valued at more than $55 million.

Also among the returned pieces was a piece called the Bronze Bust of Man, dating from the first century BC, which Mr Bogdanos said was seized from the collection of Shelby White, a philanthropist, Met trustee and board member . The Art Journal reported the seizure in December.

Now that they have been returned to Italy, several of the artifacts will join other repatriated works in an exhibition at a new museum dedicated to recovered art that opened in Rome last summer.

Then they will be transferred to museums near the ancient sites from which they are said to have been looted, because their identity is linked to that of their community, said General Vincenzo Molinese, head of the art thieves brigade of the Italian riflemen.

