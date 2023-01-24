Labor pledges to rebuild isolated Britain’s international reputation





The next Labor government will be committed to rebuilding Britain’s global reputation and reconnecting with key allies after a period of alienating British diplomats from the international stage and pitying them, the shadow foreign secretary promised.

David Lammy spoke poignantly about the legacy left by the Conservatives in an interview with the Financial Times before giving a speech at Chatham House on Tuesday to explain his foreign policy thinking. And in some circles, it made us the laughing stock. But most of the world I meet wants Britain to sit at the table in a serious, grown-up way.

They recognize our work on the UN Security Council and miss our leadership on global development. I have great respect for England, but also confusion and some pity for the recent situation. It is highly unusual for a British diplomat to have the sympathy of his international peers.

Lammy argued that the nature of the global challenge showed the need for alliances. He said the isolated accident has made our country much weaker as a result.

Restoring relations with the European Union (EU) is a top priority. Given Labor’s caution about stoking the Brexit controversy, Lammy made it clear that the party would not seek to rejoin a single market or customs union. But he stressed a 2025 review of an EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement that could start within weeks of Labor’s election victory.

Lamy did not stop at existing policies such as resolving Northern Ireland protocol disputes, veterinary agreements to resolve friction between food and agricultural products, and strengthening recognition of professional qualifications. But when asked if he could go further, he added, “It’s a deal.”

Labor will normalize relations with the EU, which will also bring some certainty to business. But the shadow foreign minister added: I don’t think reopening the discussions that have divided this country will help bring certainty and no one in Brussels will allow Britain to join the European Union.

What matters to the former lawyer is that England isn’t in the room. He stressed not to underestimate the importance of a structured dialogue with EU partners. He got nothing now.

The speech is part of a broader agenda spearheaded by party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow prime minister Rachel Reeves in Davos last week to demonstrate that Labor is preparing government and reconnecting with the world.

Lammy’s broader agenda is to reconnect Britain to Parliament and repair relations with the allies to consider allies. Among his solutions are a new UK/EU security agreement to complement NATO, a new reverse OPEC in a country committed to clean energy, more efforts to lead the international voice on climate action, and a restoration of Britain’s role in leading international development. there is However, he did not guarantee that he would revive his promise to spend 0.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) on foreign aid until fiscal conditions permit.

While the Tories point to the Ukraine conflict as evidence that Britain is still a very powerful force in world affairs, Lammy argued that Britain’s absence was central to his broader argument. He said China’s growth and global dominance ushered in a new era of geopolitical competition.

This has been coupled with weaponized interdependence, a phenomenon seen most clearly in Russia’s energy use in the Ukraine conflict.

Unlike Starmers predecessor Jeremy Corbyn’s Labor Party, Lammy was clear about the party’s commitment to NATO and support for the Ukrainian government. He also raised concerns that the level of defense spending was too low.

He evaded the Conservative Party’s hardest rhetoric against China, preferring to portray China as a strategic competitor rather than a strategic threat, but reunited with the multilateral and British soft power.

Brexiters may have been right in talking about taking back control of foreign policy, but if they felt that meant going it alone, they were fundamentally wrong. My central premise is to reconnect Britain for domestic security.

