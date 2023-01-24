The Last of Us Episode 2 Ratings Are Rising on HBO





After reaching HBO’s second most-watched series premiere in more than a decade, “The Last of Us” is now reaching an even wider audience and breaking a new record for the pay-TV channel.

According to Nielsen measurements combined with first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery Episode 2 drew 5.7 million viewers through linear airings on HBO and streams on HBO Max. This represents a 22% increase from last week’s record 4.7 million, a number that Warner Bros. Discovery later reported had already jumped to 10 million after two days of availability.

According to HBO, Episode 2’s jump from initial first to first viewership is the “strongest Week 2 viewership growth for an HBO Original drama series in network history.”

The network also offered another update regarding the viewership of the series premiere, stating that “After a full week of availability, Episode 1 is now following 18 million viewers, nearly 4 times more than his first-night hearing”.

The immediate popularity of “The Last of Us” comes as no surprise, as the drama series is an adaptation of the megahit video game of the same name which has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. The only comparable HBO series in recent memory is “House of the Dragon,” the “Game of Thrones” sequel series that debuted in August 2022. Both series significantly outperformed the two-season launch of “Euphoria,” which became HBO’s second. biggest series of all time after “Game of Thrones” in its second season in early 2022.

(For comparison, Season 2 of “Euphoria” aired to 2.4 million viewers and grew to 6.6 million in its finale, but it’s worth noting that “House of the Dragon” and ” The Last of Us” had the advantage of debuting as part of franchises with already established fanbases.)

HBO noted last week that “Sunday night viewership for an HBO series is typically 20% to 40% of the show’s total gross viewership per episode.” Therefore, we can expect “The Last of Us” episode 2, titled “Infected”, to take another step soon.

Set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization, “The Last of Us” stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts out as a small job quickly becomes a brutal and harrowing journey as they both must cross the United States and depend on each other for survival.

“The Last of Us” is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are writing the series and serving as executive producers along with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Rose Lam. The original video game was developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment for PlayStation platforms. PlayStation Productions and Naughty Dog are both producing the series along with Word Games and Mighty Mint.

