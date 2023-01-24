British Prime Minister Orders Party Chairman Tax Investigation | political news





Rishi Sunak said questions about the deal from fellow Conservative Party politician Nadhim Zahawi needed to be answered.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ordered an investigation into the ruling Conservative Party’s chairman’s tax problems, saying there were questions about the deal that needed to be answered.

Sunak said Monday he had asked his independent ethics adviser Laurie Magnus to investigate a multimillion-pound case involving Nadhim Zahawi, a 55-year-old who co-founded the polling firm YouGov in 2000 before becoming a member of parliament. .

Integrity and accountability are really important to me. I have questions that need answers, so I asked an independent advisor to get the bottom of it all, Sunak told reporters.

He added that Zahawi would retain his position as party leader during the investigation and agreed to actively cooperate with the investigation.

Zahawi welcomed the move and added that he looks forward to explaining the facts of the matter and will not discuss them further while the investigation is ongoing.

He said British tax authorities had previously ruled that he had been negligent in his filings, but he did not intentionally make mistakes to pay less tax.

Disputes of millions of pounds

Zahawi was called into question over his tax woes last year when he became finance minister by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, prompting him to challenge government officials and tax offices who disagreed with the number of shares given to his father.

So I can focus on my life as a public servant, I have chosen to address the issues and pay them what they say, and that is the right thing to do,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

He also said the tax office found that he had not entered into an offshore tax agreement, but the statement did not say whether he paid the tax office a fine.

The government of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks has struggled with questions about the honesty of some ministers and legislators. [File:Toby Melville/Reuters]

Tax Policy Associates, a tax policy website, estimated that Zahawi should have paid £3.7 million ($4.6 million) based on capital gains tax from the sale of more than £20 million ($24.7 million) of YouGov shares.

The Guardian newspaper reported that tax authorities imposed a 30% fine on unpaid taxes.

According to the government’s website, fines of up to 30 per cent can be imposed for lack of reasonable care or when an error is deemed to have been intentionally made.

Everyone knows the fault.

In the three months since Sunak became prime minister, his government has been plagued by questions about the integrity of some ministers and legislators after promising to lead the country with integrity, professionalism and responsibility.

The opposition Labor Party said Sunak, who came to power after two predecessors were toppled over scandal and economic turmoil, was too weak to sack Zahawi.

Everyone knows its wrong. He obviously won’t resign, so the prime minister needs to show some leadership, Labor leader Keir Starmer told reporters Monday.

This is the Prime Minister’s test. He promised us His first words were honesty and responsibility. Well, if that means anything, the Prime Minister should fire him and fire him today.

Al Jazeeras Nadim Baba, reporting from London, said Sunak’s move to open an investigation was unlikely to calm the situation amid continued uncertainty about Zahawi’s deal.

This will continue, at least for the time being, he said.

