US defense industry unprepared for fight with China, report says





WASHINGTON The U.S. Defense Industrial Base is not ready for a battle over Taiwan as it would run out of key long-range, precision-guided munitions in less than a week, according to a new report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

US military aid to Ukraine helped prevent a Russian victory over the neighboring country, but that aid has depleted Pentagon stocks and shown that the US defense industry cannot rush into a major war. , the think tank found.

As the war in Ukraine illustrates, a war between great powers is likely to be a protracted, industrial-type conflict that requires a robust defense industry capable of producing enough munitions and other weapon systems for a protracted war. if deterrence fails, wrote Seth Jones, senior vice president and director of CSIS’s international security program.

Given the industrial production lag, it would likely be too late for the defense industry to ramp up production if a war were to occur without major changes.

The report, which sheds light on US military aid to Ukraine and criticizes bureaucratic obstacles to defense contracts and US arms sales abroad, recommends that Washington reconsider its ammunition needs and dig deeper its supplies, and remove regulatory barriers to manufacturing and exporting to allies.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the CSIS study.

The large number of weapons that the United States sends to Ukraine shows how difficult it would be to replenish them. For example, the United States committed over 160 M777 155mm howitzers to Ukraine, leaving its inventory low. Manufacturer BAE Systems would need at least 150 orders over several years to justify restarting production lines.

US military stocks of Javelin anti-tank weapons, Stinger anti-aircraft weapons, counter-artillery radars and 155mm artillery shells are all considered low by the study.

Stockpiles of the Harpoon Coastal Defense System, a key capability for Taiwan, are considered medium, although current US stockpiles may not be sufficient in wartime, Jones wrote.

Army officials, aware of the demand, said last month they were investing in a dramatic increase in monthly production of 155mm shells over the next three years and had awarded contracts to this to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, American Ordnance and IMT. Defense.

Still, senior army officer General James McConville told reporters this month that the service might consider pre-purchasing weapon parts that take the longest to build, so that they are available in case of war.

We need to start thinking about, you know, how can you, in a non-linear way, buy insurance so that when something happens, when you have money, you can reduce the time it takes to set up your base organic industry, McConville said.

In this sense, the CSIS report recommends that the United States create a strategic ammunition reserve. The government, under the powers of the Defense Production Act, would purchase one or two batches of long-term sub-components such as metals, power and electronics for critical munitions to reduce the 12 to 24 months delivery time in times of crisis.

Too slow

One of the most important munitions to prevent a Chinese seizure of all of Taiwan are long-range precision missiles, including those launched by US submarines.

China views Taiwan as a rogue province and has threatened to take over the island by force. In a conflict over Taiwan, the United States would depend on long-range anti-ship missiles to strike Chinese naval force outside the range of its air defenses.

While it takes Lockheed Martin two years to manufacture LRASMs, the think tank predicts that a conflict in Taiwan would deplete US military supplies within a week.

A long-range anti-ship missile is launched from a US Air Force B-1B launcher during flight tests. (U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)

Similarly, in a war against a great power, the US military would expend hundreds of joint air-to-surface standoff missiles and extended-range versions every day, depleting its stockpiles in little more than a week.

The military would also expend large amounts of on-board munitions, such as the Standard Missile 6.

Several munitions considered critical in Taiwanese scenario Tomahawk missiles, joint air-to-surface missiles, joint ranged air-to-surface missiles and long-range anti-ship missiles take more than 20 months to produce, calling into question the capability to replace them during a war.

Spending on naval ammunition stockpiles to bolster readiness is a priority for the senior U.S. Navy officer. Admiral Mike Gildays’ list of unfunded priorities for this year called for $33 million to purchase 11 more LRASMs, and he is seeking to maximize production of key weapons including the Maritime Strike Tomahawk and SM-6.

Not only am I trying to fill gun magazines, but I’m trying to get the American production lines to their highest level right now and try to maintain this set of headlights in subsequent budgets so that we continue to produce these weapons, Gilday told Defense News. earlier this month. It’s something we’ve seen in Ukraine that the spending on these high-end weapons in conflict might be higher than we had estimated.

According to the CSIS report, the Pentagon should review its ammunition needs with an eye on Europe and the Pacific, based on operational plans, war scenarios and analysis.

In addition, Congress could hold hearings on core defense industry capacity and find ways to streamline approval of Pentagon requests to move money between accounts, the report adds.

While foreign military sales can supplement US government orders and establish predictable and efficient production rates for industry, the report calls the FMS system risk averse, inefficient and slow.

In one case, the decision to sell a system to Taiwan through the Foreign Military Sales process rather than a direct commercial sale added two years to a delivery date, in addition to a production schedule of two years.

The report also criticizes the system of transfers of sensitive technologies from the United States, which can take 12 to 18 months, even for close allies.

In trying to keep military technology out of the hands of adversaries, the United States has built a regulatory regime that is too slow to work with critical frontline nations, Jones writes in the report.

With reporting by Megan Eckstein and Jen Judson.

Joe Gould is the Pentagon’s senior reporter for Defense News, covering the intersection of national security policy, politics and the defense industry. He was previously a congressional reporter.

