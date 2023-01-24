Tesla’s problems go beyond Elon Musk’s





There is also growing awareness that Musk’s actions since his acquisition of Twitter have exacerbated Tesla’s difficult situation.

Over the past year, Musk has taken to Twitter to call for the prosecution of former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci (my pronoun indictment/Fauci) and wielded Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders over government spending. And he has put himself at the center of debates about inflation, free speech. He lashed out at critics for challenging the size of his testicles, among other things.

An analysis of the global top 100 brands in November by New York-based consulting firm Interbrand found that Tesla’s 2022 brand value was $48 billion, up 32% from 2021, but growing 183% between 2020 and 2021. is estimated to be significantly less than This report is based on qualitative data. A sentiment analysis of 1,000 industry consultants and published sources revealed that brand strength declines, particularly in trust, differentiation, and understanding of customer needs.

I think [Musks] The core is moving away from him fast, and people are starting to say they don’t like the smell of Tesla. Daniel Binns, Interbrand’s global chief growth officer, says he doesn’t want to be involved.

Some of them were once loyal customers. Alan Saldich, an Idaho-based, semi-retired technology CMO, deposited a Model S in 2011. Park Showroom. His car, delivered in 2012, was number 2799, one of the first 3,000 ever built.

Although unusual, he has benefited from the company’s excellent customer service. When his car wouldn’t start on Christmas morning in 2012, he emailed Musk directly asking for a solution. Musk responded just 24 minutes later: …I’ll see if I can diagnose and fix it remotely. I’m sorry this happened. Otherwise, I wish you a good Christmas.

On New Year’s Day, Joost de Vries, then Tesla’s vice president of worldwide service, and an assistant showed up at Saldich’s house with a trailer, loaded the car onto a flatbed and hauled it to the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. repair. Saldich and his family later even took a tour of the factory. However, since then he has cooled off in the company. In 2019 he sold his Model S and now drives a Mini Electric. He said he was particularly annoyed by Musk’s verbal attacks on government programs and regulations, especially since Tesla has benefited from state and federal EV tax credits.

Personally, I don’t think I’ll be buying more Teslas, he says. A, B because there are so many alternatives, I just don’t like it. [Musk] Anymore.

