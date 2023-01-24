The United States has the most buildings on the world’s ten ugliest list – The Hill





History at a Glance The J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, DC is the second ugliest building in the world, according to a new ranking. Other American horrors on the list include the Verizon Building in New York and the Watergate Complex in Washington, D.C. The analysis is based on the percentage of tweets about each building that criticize its appearance.

Six of the 10 ugliest buildings in the world are located in the United States, according to a new ranking from Buildworld.

The J. Edgar Hoover Building, located in Washington, DC, ranked second among the world’s greatest horrors, while City Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, ranked third.

The list is based on the language people use to describe buildings on Twitter. The researchers compiled a list of buildings often ranked as the ugliest, then searched the buildings with keywords on Twitter. They used a sentiment analysis tool to analyze what percentage of tweets expressed negative sentiments about each building’s design.

The Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, Scotland is considered the ugliest building in the world, according to Twitter users.

The Verizon Building on Pearl Street in New York came in sixth, while the Watergate Complex in Washington, DC, Denver International Airport in Colorado, and Trump Tower in Las Vegas rounded out the 8th, 9th, and 10th slots, respectively.

Users rated the Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea as the ugliest building outside the US and UK.

The J Edgar Hoover Building serves as the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was the most expensive government building in the Americas when completed. Construction began in the early 1960s and was completed in 1977.

According to Buildworld, the building is criticized in nearly 40% of tweets that mention it.

Boston City Hall is criticized in about a quarter of tweets, while the Verizon Building is criticized in 20% of tweets.

Some buildings have also been criticized for their appearance outside of Twitter. A 2018 Architectural Digest article described Las Vegas’ Trump Tower as an eyesore, even in a city filled with over-the-top architecture.

Here are the 10 ugliest buildings in the world, according to Twitter users:

Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh, Scotland J. Edgar Hoover Building, Washington DC, USA Newport Station, Newport, Wales Boston City Hall, Boston, USA Preston Train Station, Preston, England Verizon Building, New York, USA Unis Ryugyong Hotel, Pyongyang, North Korea Watergate Complex, Washington DC, USA The Denver International Airport, Colorado, USA Trump Tower, Las Vegas, USA

As for the ugliest buildings in the United States, other eyesores just outside the top 10 include US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Thompson Center in Chicago, Illinois. the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee.

Ranking data was collected in October 2022.

