As Biden touts US economy, Americans struggle to make car payments





As President Biden touts the state of the US economy under his leadership, a staggering number of Americans with auto loans are struggling to make their monthly payments.

The juxtaposition between Biden’s rhetoric and harsh economic realities for many people highlights what has become a constant thorn in the president’s side: high inflation, which continues to eat away at household incomes, and public opinion disapproving of his economy management.

Car loans are the latest sign of these economic problems. Indeed, loans over two months past due rose 5.3% in December from the previous month and soared 26.7% from a year ago, according to newly released data. by Cox Automotive.

Of all loans in December, 1.84% were seriously delinquent (generally defined as more than 90 days past due), marking an increase from 1.74% in November and the highest rate since February 2009, when the financial crisis crippled the US economy.

President Biden talks about inflation and supply chain issues in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

People with low credit scores and bad credit histories, those who received subprime auto loans, were particularly late on payments.

“As of December, 7.11% of subprime loans were seriously delinquent, compared to 6.75% the previous month,” Cox Automotive reported. “The subprime severe default rate was 163 basis points higher than a year ago, and the December rate was the highest in the data series dating back to 2006.”

Although more people are defaulting on their loans, loan defaults have yet to see a similar increase. Auto lenders generally don’t consider the borrower to be in default until they are 90-120 days insufficiently past due, indicating a potential increase in defaults in the months ahead.

New figures showing people not paying for their cars come as Americans live paycheck to paycheck and cannot afford basic necessities.

According to a quarterly Primeric Report survey, about 72% of middle-income families say their income is below the cost of living. A similar number, 74%, said they were unable to save for their future. Both numbers are up from a year ago.

Prices remain high due to inflation, which hit its highest level in four decades last summer but has slowed in the past six months.

According to the latest data, consumer inflation in December rose 6.5% from the same period a year ago, the smallest 12-month increase since October 2021. Meanwhile, the inflation rate Producer inflation in December rose 6.2% over the previous 12 months, the lowest level since March 2021.

“As inflation goes down, workers’ take home pay goes up,” Biden said in remarks on the economy earlier this month. “Wages for workers are higher now than they were seven months ago, adjusted for inflation. Wages for low- and middle-income workers have risen again. All this represents a real pause for consumers , a real respite for families. , and further proof that my economic plan is working.”

Customers at a grocery store in a suburb of Washington, D.C. (Fox News Digital)

However, as inflation slows, the most basic costs of food and housing have soared. Grocery prices rose 11.8% year over year, while housing costs rose 7.5% from a year ago.

Despite Biden’s comments, inflation has outpaced workers’ gross wages, which have steadily increased over the past two years under Biden. But adjusting for inflation, real average weekly earnings fell 3.1% from December 2021 to last month, according to the Labor Department. Over Biden’s entire presidency, salaries rose 10% cumulatively while inflation rose 14% cumulatively.

Experts, including Rachel Greszler, senior researcher at the Heritage Foundation, calculate that this mismatch has cost the average household thousands of dollars.

“The Biden administration continues to tout strong job gains throughout its tenure, but fails to mention the steep decline in inflation-adjusted wages for workers and the millions of Americans who are no longer working,” a writes Greszler. “Since January 2021, workers have lost $3,300 in wages due to the $7,200 inflation tax that exceeded workers’ $3,900 in nominal wage gains.”

As the costs of basic necessities rise and households have less purchasing power, many Americans are being forced to make tough choices.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, U.S., Thursday, July 28, 2022. The drumbeat of recession intensified after the U.S. economy s contracted for a second straight quarter, as decades-high inflation sapped consumer spending and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve hampered businesses and housing. (Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Nearly one in five Americans (18%) said they had skipped meals or not bought groceries due to high inflation in the past year, according to a Nationwide Retirement Institute survey. The data also showed that due to inflation, many people have canceled or postponed their health plans in the past 12 months to see a specialist (14%), take a prescribed medication (10%) or spend an annual physical examination (11%).

Meanwhile, data revealed that 10% of adults have diverted funds from their retirement savings to pay for healthcare expenses, and 14% plan to do so this year. Among Gen Z and Millennials, that figure is 21% and 20%, respectively.

Still, Biden has touted the performance of the economy, crediting his administration’s policies with helping working-class and middle-class Americans.

“Now, two years later, it’s clearer than ever that our plan is working. We’re building the economy bottom-up and top-down. Not just top-down,” Biden said at the meeting. of the Conference of Mayors over the weekend. “Because when we do that, by the way, the rich do very, very well. And everyone, the poor, gets a chance, and the middle class can get a bit of a break. An economy that benefits the people of the Heartland as well as in our cities and across America.”

Biden also said recently that the economy was heading to a “new plateau” and on a “winning streak,” despite fears of an impending recession.

May 17: Job seekers use computers to search for jobs at WorkSource Oregon, in Tualatin, Oregon (AP)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed those points, saying last week that Biden’s policies over the past two years had led to a “historic recovery” from the COVID pandemic. -19 and what Biden called “stable and steady” economic growth. .

The same goes for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin, who penned an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal last month making similar arguments. “The policies of the Biden administration have propelled the US economy into one of the fastest recoveries in modern history,” she wrote. “Through President Biden’s plan, we have improved the economic well-being of American families and workers and strengthened the resilience of the economy in the face of significant global headwinds.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the state of the U.S. economy during a press conference at the Treasury Department in Washington, DC, July 28, 2022. – Yellen said Thursday that he would be possible to bring down high inflation without triggering a large increase in unemployment. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the American people do not seem to accept such arguments.

For several months, polls have consistently shown that a majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation and the global economy in general.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll, for example, shows that only 31% of the country approves of his handling of inflation and only 38% likes the way he has tackled the economy.

Such disapproval fits with a general pessimism about upward economic mobility seen in recent polls.

Gallup, which tracks Americans’ views on the likelihood that future generations will surpass their parents’ standard of living, found in a recent survey that hope for the American Dream is at an all-time low.

According to the data, 59% of middle-income Americans defined as earning between $40,000 and $100,000 said that young adults today are very or somewhat unlikely to have better lives than their parents. Among those with an annual household income of less than $40,000, 48% also said that today’s children are unlikely to have better lives than their parents.

Aaron Kliegman is a political reporter for Fox News Digital.

